‘Wish he could be in my position one day’: India head coach Gautam Gambhir reflects on MS Dhoni’s ‘smile’ comment

India head coach Gautam Gambhir reflected on his brief social media exchange with his former national teammate MS Dhoni after the T20 World Cup victory in Ahmedabad.

Gambhir, who played a major part of his international career of Dhoni’s captaincy, received a congratulatory post from the latter. Returning to Instagram with an update for the first time in nearly two years, Dhoni light-heartedly poked the ever-serious Gambhir in his post.

Dhoni, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in the inaugural edition in 2007, wrote: “History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of you play.”