‘Wish he could be in my position one day’: India head coach Gautam Gambhir reflects on MS Dhoni’s ‘smile’ comment

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir reflected on his brief social media exchange with his former national teammate MS Dhoni after the T20 World Cup victory in Ahmedabad.
Gambhir, who played a major part of his international career of Dhoni’s captaincy, received a congratulatory post from the latter. Returning to Instagram with an update for the first time in nearly two years, Dhoni light-heartedly poked the ever-serious Gambhir in his post.
Dhoni, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in the inaugural edition in 2007, wrote: “History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of you play.”
“Coach Sahab smile looks great on you, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys,” Dhoni added in the post.
Hours later, Gambhir responded under the post: “And what a reason to smile, great seeing you!”
Reflecting on the exchange a week after the T20 World Cup win in Ahmedabad, Gambhir said he wished he could return the compliment to the former India captain. While Gambhir will head into a break for two months, the 44-year-old Dhoni will suit up to play the IPL 2026 season for Chennai Super Kings.
“Good on him [Dhoni] to come and watch the World Cup final. Good on him to ask me to smile, and I wish one day he could be in my position, and I can write the same thing, and hopefully, he can smile from the dugout,” said Gambhir while speaking at the RevSports Trailblazers Conclave on Monday.
Gambhir was the standout batter for India during the 2007 World Cup, finishing as the star of the final with a 75-run knock. India would eventually eke out a five-run over Pakistan to clinch the maiden title. Gambhir and Dhoni were also the stars of India’s triumphant final in the 2011 ODI World Cup. Chasing 274, Gambhir scored 97 while Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91, hitting the winning six.
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