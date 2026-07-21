Gambhir draws flak for KL Rahul change: ‘Like you screwed up Samson, Sooryavanshi’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and his team management have come under severe criticism for leaving the ODI batting order in persistent flux during the series decider against England at Lord’s on Sunday.

Chasing a daunting 388 at Lord’s, India suffered a defeat by 27 runs. While the margins looked closer in the end on paper, India were left with a huge deficit to close in the final 10 overs against a sharper England bowling attack.

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth slammed the team management for shuffling the batting order and demoting wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul to No. 6 during the monumental chase. While captain Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma set up the chase with a half-century and a hundred respectively, No. 3 Virat Kohli was followed by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer in the chase, followed by Rahul.