Galle weather update, India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will rain affect play on Day 1?

Rain showers could affect play on Day 1 of the India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle. (AP Photo)

India and Sri Lanka will resume their 2025-27 World Test Championship bid on Saturday at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle.

Touring Sri Lanka for a Test series for the first time since they blanked the hosts 3-0 in 2017, India will also step out for a milestone 600th Test during their 80th Independence Day. Shubman Gill’s men are fifth in the WTC standings after nine matches in this cycle, with Sri Lanka sixth.

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However, rain showers could play a part as the teams lock in for action on Day 1 morning in Galle, which will become the first Asian venue to host 50 men’s Test matches.