Galle weather update, India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will rain affect play on Day 1?

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India and Sri Lanka will resume their 2025-27 World Test Championship bid on Saturday at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle.
Touring Sri Lanka for a Test series for the first time since they blanked the hosts 3-0 in 2017, India will also step out for a milestone 600th Test during their 80th Independence Day. Shubman Gill’s men are fifth in the WTC standings after nine matches in this cycle, with Sri Lanka sixth.
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However, rain showers could play a part as the teams lock in for action on Day 1 morning in Galle, which will become the first Asian venue to host 50 men’s Test matches.
According to Accuweather.com, the forecast is predicted to remain overcast throughout the day while a couple of showers are likely during the early part of the morning.
Galle weather update – August 15, 2026
|Time (local)
|Chances of rainfall
|8 am
|65%
|9 am
|75%
|10 am
|40 %
|12 pm
|29%
|2 pm
|20%
|4 pm
|20 %
The chances of rainfall will peak around 9 am, an hour out from the scheduled start of play. The toss is slated to take place at 9:30 am.
With the lingering conditions, it will be interesting to see who among Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna gets the nod to partner Mohammed Siraj as India’s second pacer. Captain Shubman Gill kept his cards close to his chest at the pre-match press conference. “They both are very skilled bowlers, and they bowled really well in the practice match. We have seen how good Gurnoor is with the old ball when nothing is happening,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.
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“You need that extra pace, extra bounce. He’s obviously very tall as well. But I think Prasidh recently has been bowling the best that I have ever seen him bowl. In the red ball and also in white ball. So it would be a very tough decision for us to be able to just pick one”.
IND vs SL – 1st Test squads
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