Gaikwad’s fourth ton in five matches goes in vain, Kerala, MP qualify for knock-outs

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his red hot form to smash his fourth hundred but Maharashtra despite their narrow win over Chandigarh couldn’t qualify for the Vijay Hazare knock-out from group D of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

The win however was not enough for Maharashtra, who were unlucky to be eliminated finishing third on net-run rate (+0.104) after they ended with 16 points with Kerala (+0.974) and Madhya Pradesh (+0.485).

Kerala topped group D with a massive five-wicket win over Uttarakhand with 86 balls to spare to advance directly into the quarters where they will face Services at Jaipur on December 22.

Madhya Pradesh on the other hand finished second, ousting Maharashtra with a thrilling three-run win over Chhattisgarh to qualify for the pre-quarters where they will face Uttar Pradesh at Jaipur on December 19.

Chasing a tall 310 in a do-or-die group D clash, the Maharashtra skipper led from the front with a blistering 168 from 132 balls.

Later their No 6 Azim Kazi gave the finishing touches with a composed 79-ball 73 to win with seven balls to spare at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Ground C here.

This was the Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings opener’s fourth century in five matches — his sensational form continuing since his record-breaking IPL 2021 run where he amassed 635 runs to bag the Orange Cap.

The 24-year-old smashed 100 off 95 balls before cruising to his next 50 from 26 balls as he hammered 12 fours and six sixes before getting out in the 44th over.

With Yogesh Nahar, Gaikwad put on a 109-run opening stand but they went on to lose four wickets for 22 runs to be 131/4 in the 24th over.

Then the left-handed allrounder Kazi gave fine company to his skipper with the duo putting on 139 runs for the fifth wicket to set up the chase.

Gaikwad earlier had scored a hattrick of centuries — 136, 154*, 124 — in the ongoing VHT to conclude the season with 603 runs with an average of 150.75.

He also joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal to hit four centuries in one Vijay Hazare Trophy season.

Bharat smashes second successive ton in Andhra win

Captain Srikar Bharat’s second successive hundred powered Andhra to an 81-run win over Gujarat in their Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

Riding on Bharat’s blazing 156 off 138 balls, barely two days after his 161-run knock against Himachal Pradesh, a struggling Andhra managed to post 253 for nine after batting first.

Bharat smashed seven sixes and 16 fours during his knock.

In reply, Gujarat were all out for 172 in 41.3 overs with left-arm spinner Manish Golamaru picking 4/30.

In another Group A match, skipper Faiz Fazal struck an unbeaten hundred as Vidarbha comfortably beat Jammu and Kashmir by five wickets.

Chasing 234 to win after opting to bowl first, Vidarbha rode on their experienced skipper’s 102 off 110 balls to complete the task with as many seven overs to spare at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The game seemed to have opened up a bit after Vidarbha lost their fourth wicket in the form of Yash Rathod with the score reading 81 for four in the 18th over.

However, by the time the next batter got out, Vidarbha were only four shy of the target, thanks to a match-winning partnership of 149 runs between Fazal and Apoorv Wankhade, who made 79 off 80 balls.

While opener Fazal decorated his knock with 12 hits to the fence, Wankhade hit eight fours and two sixes during his stay in the middle.

For Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Dayal was the most successful bowler as he returned figures of 2/40 in eight overs.

Leg-spinner Parvez Rasool, who has been a part of the Indian team in the past, picked up one wicket for 44 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.

Earlier, had it not been for an 80-run stand for the ninth wicket Rasool (50) and wicketkeeper Fazil Rashid (73), J&K would have folded for a much lower total than the 233 they achieved in the end.

Batting at number 10, Auqib Nabi made 27.

J&K were reeling at 130 for eight in the 35th over before the lower-order batters came to their rescue.

Yash Tahkur and Aditya Sarwate tokk three wickets apiece for Vidarbha.

Brief Scores:

Chandigarh 309/7; 50 overs (Manan Vohra 141, Arslan Khan 87, Ankit Kaushik 56; Pradeep Dadhe 4/49, Mukesh Choudhary 2/79) lost to Maharashtra 313/5; 48.5 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 168, Azim Kazi 73 not out; Yuvraj Choudhary 2/62) by five wickets.

Uttarakhand 224/9; 50 overs (Jay Bista 93, Dikshanshu Negi 52; M D Nidheesh 3/25, Basil Thampi 2/41) lost to Kerala 225/5; 35.4 overs (Sachin Baby 83 not out; Deepesh Nainwal 2/40) by five wickets.

Madhya Pradesh 191; 45.5 overs (Shubham Sharma 56, Rajat Patidar 47; Ravi Kiran 3/36, Sumit Ruikar 3/41, Ajay Mandal 2/25) beat Chhattisgarh 188; 49.3 overs (Sanjeet Desai 47, Ajay Mandal 42; Parth Sahani 2/21, Kumar Kartikeya 2/29, Shubham Sharma 2/35, Avesh Khan 2/46) by three runs.

Jammu and Kashmir: 233 all out in 49.3 overs (Parvez Rasool 50, Fazil Rashid 73; Yash Tahkur 3/58, Aditya Sarwate 3/36) lost to Vidarbha 236/5 in 43 overs (Faiz Fazal 102 not out, Apoorv Wankhade 79) by 5 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh 360/5 in 50 overs (Nikhil Gangta 81, Rishi Dhawan 91) beat Odisha 297 all out in 45.1 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 82; Mayank Dagar 6/59) by 63 runs.

Andhra: 253/9 in 50 overs (Srikar Bharat 156) beat Gujarat 172 all out in 41.3 overs (Umang Kumar 55; Manish Golamaru 4/30) by 81 runs.