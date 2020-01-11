‘Rare when Gabbar and Thakur perform on same day’: Twitter reacts to India’s crushing victory

India players – Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul celebrate India’s win in the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday (PTI Photo) India players – Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul celebrate India’s win in the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday (PTI Photo)

India crushed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I of their bilateral series to win the series 2-0. They head to the ODI series against Australia next week in high spirits after proving to be a class above Lasith Malinga’s men.

Rarely did India break sweat in the match on Friday. Their batsmen posted 201, with four quick wickets after a 97-run opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul proving to be only a momentary hiccup as Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey ensured a strong finish. Sri Lanka never looked to be in sight of the chase, except when Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva were batting.

It’s rare when both Gabbar & Thakur perform on the same day. #INDvsSL — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 10, 2020

Shardul Thakur is making most of the limited opportunities coming his way. Some crucial runs. Wickets. And while there’s a lot of cricket left today, I’m already picking him as my Man of the Match…i.e. if India wins. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 10, 2020

What a difference ten balls makes. Dhawan looked like he couldn’t time a ball, now he looks liberated — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2020

Nothing but respect for Shikhar Dhawan. When pushed to the wall, shows his character. Incidentally his greatest strength that, his character. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 10, 2020

India vs Sri Lanka series is a very close contest. The contest is between Shikhar and Rahul, Pant and Samson, Jadeja and Sundar & Chahal and Kuldeep. #IndvSL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 10, 2020

Congrats on the series win Team India. Shikhar & Rahul laid the foundation, Manish & Shardul finished the innings in style but I thoroughly enjoyed the way the bowling unit bowled tonight and in this series. Performance of Saini & Shardul real positives in this series. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/bBnnlBJjNF — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 10, 2020

Being a captain is one thing,being a leader is another & @imVkohli is proper I mean proper leader who gives away his own position to promote youngsters and build a team #Kudos #leader — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 10, 2020

Virat Kohli, who batted at No. 6 in the batting order to promote the likes of Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey up the order, drew praise from Irfan Pathan for his leadership.

