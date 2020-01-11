Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020

‘Rare when Gabbar and Thakur perform on same day’: Twitter reacts to India’s crushing victory

"Being a captain is one thing, being a leader is another. Kohli (is a) proper leader who gives away his own position to promote youngsters and build a team." Virat Kohli's decision to bat at No. 6 draws praise from Irfan Pathan.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 11, 2020 7:35:22 am
India players – Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul celebrate India’s win in the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday (PTI Photo)

India crushed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I of their bilateral series to win the series 2-0. They head to the ODI series against Australia next week in high spirits after proving to be a class above Lasith Malinga’s men.

Rarely did India break sweat in the match on Friday. Their batsmen posted 201, with four quick wickets after a 97-run opening partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul proving to be only a momentary hiccup as Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey ensured a strong finish. Sri Lanka never looked to be in sight of the chase, except when Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva were batting.

Virat Kohli, who batted at No. 6 in the batting order to promote the likes of Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey up the order, drew praise from Irfan Pathan for his leadership.

Virat Kohli & co. clean bowl Sri Lanka to win series 2-0
