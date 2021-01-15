scorecardresearch
Friday, January 15, 2021
Gabba Test: Navdeep Saini taken from field injured in fourth Test

Saini was examined by medical staff before coming off the pitch rather than bowling the final delivery of his eighth over.

By: Reuters | Updated: January 15, 2021 10:34:08 am
India's Navdeep Saini, right, reacts after injuring his leg while bowling during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Friday (Source: AP)

India’s injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with an apparent groin issue.

Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne that was dropped by his captain Ajinkya Rahane in the gully, Saini then clutched at his inner thigh after completing his follow-through.

Saini was examined by medical staff before coming off the pitch rather than bowling the final delivery of his eighth over.

India had already been forced into four injury changes to the 11 that held Australia to a draw in the third Sydney Test, with bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batsman Hanuma Vihari.

The series is level at 1-1.

