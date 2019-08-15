G Periyaswamy, ‘India’s Lasith Malinga’, takes fifer in TNPL final as Chepauk Super Gillies emerge champions

Chepauk Super Gillies became the champions of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) after they beat Dindigul Dragons in the final in Chennai on Thursday by 12 runs. The hero of the final without a doubt was their pace bowler G Periyaswamy, who finished with figures of 5/15.

Has he been the find of #TNPL2019? Periyaswamy finishes with stunning figures of 5/15 in his 4 overs as his side shut out the Dragons! #NammaPasangaNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/w0OsntMbon — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 15, 2019

Periyaswamy, who previously shot to limelight because of how uncannily similar his bowling action is to Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga, was thrown the ball in the last over, with Dindigul Dragons requiring 15 runs to win.

Advertising

Three wickets fell in the over, as the Dindigul batsmen failed to deal with Periyaswamy’s slingy yorkers and only two runs came off the over. Periyaswamy had done brilliantly in his previous over as well, conceding only six runs at a stage when Dindigul needed 29 runs to win off 18 balls.

Batting first, the Chepauk team had put up 126/8 in 20 overs. This eventually turned out to be enough, as the Dindigul Dragons, in Ravichandran Ashwin’s absence, could only manage a score of 114/9 in their 20 overs.

Speaking after the match, Chepauk Super Gillies head coach Hemang Badani said, “He’s (Periyaswamy) come up from a very humble background and it is great to see him doing so well. He was our first pick and he’s had a fantastic season.”

“Periyaswamy was the X factor for us and he delivered when it mattered the most,” said Vijay Shankar, a player in the Chepauk Super Gillies lineup.

Here is a video of one of Periyaswamy’s yorkers this season:

🧨🧨 A perfect tribute to the King of Yorkers! Here’s Namma Periyaswamy chanelling his inner #Malinga to set the stumps on fire against the Kovai Kings! #NammaPasangaNammaGethu #TNPL2019 pic.twitter.com/9o4j0DBhxu — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 30, 2019

Speaking after the TNPL final on Thursday, Periyaswamy said, “The yorker comes naturally to me.”