Full list of T20 World Cup winners and runners-up after India win third title in 2026

This is India's record-extending third T20 World Cup title. 

By: Sports Desk
1 min readMar 8, 2026 10:52 PM IST
India lifted their third T20 World Cup title after defeating New Zealand in the final. (PHOTO: AP)India lifted their third T20 World Cup title after defeating New Zealand in the final. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

A dominant India played a near-flawless game to beat New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, thus becoming the first team to successfully defend their World T20 crown. India also became the first team in history to win a T20 World Cup at home.

This is India’s record-extending third T20 World Cup title.

AS IT HAPPENED| INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND T20 WORLD CUP 2026 FINAL

India also broke the jinx by defeating New Zealand for the first time in a T20 World Cup game.

Full list of T20 World Cup winners and runners-up

EDITION HOST NATION WINNERS RUNNER-UPS
2007 South Africa India Pakistan
2009 England Pakistan Sri Lanka
2010 West Indies England Australia
2012 Sri Lanka West Indies Sri Lanka
2014 Bangladesh Sri Lanka India
2016 India West Indies England
2021 UAE & Oman Australia New Zealand
2022 Australia England Pakistan
2024 USA & West Indies India South Africa
2026 India India New Zealand

More to follow…

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 08: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments