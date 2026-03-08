Full list of T20 World Cup winners and runners-up after India win third title in 2026

India lifted their third T20 World Cup title after defeating New Zealand in the final. (PHOTO: AP)

A dominant India played a near-flawless game to beat New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, thus becoming the first team to successfully defend their World T20 crown. India also became the first team in history to win a T20 World Cup at home.

This is India’s record-extending third T20 World Cup title.

AS IT HAPPENED| INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND T20 WORLD CUP 2026 FINAL

India also broke the jinx by defeating New Zealand for the first time in a T20 World Cup game.

Full list of T20 World Cup winners and runners-up

EDITION HOST NATION WINNERS RUNNER-UPS 2007 South Africa India Pakistan 2009 England Pakistan Sri Lanka 2010 West Indies England Australia 2012 Sri Lanka West Indies Sri Lanka 2014 Bangladesh Sri Lanka India 2016 India West Indies England 2021 UAE & Oman Australia New Zealand 2022 Australia England Pakistan 2024 USA & West Indies India South Africa 2026 India India New Zealand

