Full list of T20 World Cup winners and runners-up after India win third title in 2026

A dominant India played a near-flawless game to beat New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, thus becoming the first team to successfully defend their World T20 crown. India also became the first team in history to win a T20 World Cup at home.
This is India’s record-extending third T20 World Cup title.
India also broke the jinx by defeating New Zealand for the first time in a T20 World Cup game.
|EDITION
|HOST NATION
|WINNERS
|RUNNER-UPS
|2007
|South Africa
|India
|Pakistan
|2009
|England
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|2010
|West Indies
|England
|Australia
|2012
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|Sri Lanka
|2014
|Bangladesh
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2016
|India
|West Indies
|England
|2021
|UAE & Oman
|Australia
|New Zealand
|2022
|Australia
|England
|Pakistan
|2024
|USA & West Indies
|India
|South Africa
|2026
|India
|India
|New Zealand
More to follow…
