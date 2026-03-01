Highest successful run chases in T20 World Cup history: India’s 196 vs West Indies ranks third; Check full list

The highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history remains England's pursuit of 230 against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 2016 World Cup.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 1, 2026 11:15 PM IST
Sanju Samson's 97-run knock helped India record their highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup. (Express photo by Partha Paul)Sanju Samson's 97-run knock helped India record their highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Make us preferred source on Google

India recorded their highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history after overhauling a 196-run target against the West Indies in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Sanju Samson’s blistering 97 helped India achieve the record total as the Men in Blue qualified for the semifinals, finishing second in Super 8 Group 1 behind South Africa.

The highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history remains England’s pursuit of 230 against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 2016 World Cup.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS WEST INDIES T20 WORLD CUP 2026 SUPER 8 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

South Africa’s 208-run chase comes in second on the list, achieved when they chased down a target of 206 against the West Indies in Johannesburg during the inaugural World Cup in 2007. India’s successful chase of 196 against the West Indies now ranks third in the list of the highest successful run chases in T20 World Cup history. Previously, India’s overhaul of 173 against South Africa in the 2014 World Cup in Mirpur was the highest for the Men in Blue.

India will take on England in the second semifinal in Mumbai, while South Africa will face New Zealand in the first semifinal.

Highest successful chases in T20 World Cups

Team Score Opposition Ground Year Target
England 230/8 v South Africa Wankhede 2016 230
South Africa 208/2 v West Indies Johannesburg 2007 206
India 199/5 v West Indies Kolkata 2026 196
U.S.A. 197/3 v Canada Dallas 2024 195
West Indies 196/3 v India Wankhede 2016 193
Australia 197/7 v Pakistan Gros Islet 2010 192
Netherlands 193/4 v Ireland Sylhet 2014 190
England 190/4 v Sri Lanka Chattogram 2014 190
West Indies 183/4 v England Wankhede 2016 183
New Zealand 183/5 v Afghanistan Chennai 2026 183
Sri Lanka 184/2 v Australia Pallekele 2026 182
Australia 186/5 v Scotland Gros Islet 2024 181
England 181/2 v West Indies Gros Islet 2024 181
Zimbabwe 182/4 v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 2026 179
West Indies 179/4 v Australia Mirpur 2014 179
Ireland 180/4 v Scotland Hobart 2022 177
Australia 177/5 v Pakistan Dubai (DICS) 2021 177
South Africa 177/1 v West Indies Ahmedabad 2026 177
Pakistan 178/2 v Bangladesh Pallekele 2012 176
South Africa 178/3 v New Zealand Ahmedabad 2026 176
New Zealand 176/2 v Canada Chennai 2026 174
New Zealand 175/0 v U.A.E. Chennai 2026 174
India 176/4 v South Africa Mirpur 2014 173

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 01: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments