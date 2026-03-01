Highest successful run chases in T20 World Cup history: India’s 196 vs West Indies ranks third; Check full list

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India recorded their highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history after overhauling a 196-run target against the West Indies in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Sanju Samson’s blistering 97 helped India achieve the record total as the Men in Blue qualified for the semifinals, finishing second in Super 8 Group 1 behind South Africa.
The highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history remains England’s pursuit of 230 against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 2016 World Cup.
South Africa’s 208-run chase comes in second on the list, achieved when they chased down a target of 206 against the West Indies in Johannesburg during the inaugural World Cup in 2007. India’s successful chase of 196 against the West Indies now ranks third in the list of the highest successful run chases in T20 World Cup history. Previously, India’s overhaul of 173 against South Africa in the 2014 World Cup in Mirpur was the highest for the Men in Blue.
India will take on England in the second semifinal in Mumbai, while South Africa will face New Zealand in the first semifinal.
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|Target
|England
|230/8
|v South Africa
|Wankhede
|2016
|230
|South Africa
|208/2
|v West Indies
|Johannesburg
|2007
|206
|India
|199/5
|v West Indies
|Kolkata
|2026
|196
|U.S.A.
|197/3
|v Canada
|Dallas
|2024
|195
|West Indies
|196/3
|v India
|Wankhede
|2016
|193
|Australia
|197/7
|v Pakistan
|Gros Islet
|2010
|192
|Netherlands
|193/4
|v Ireland
|Sylhet
|2014
|190
|England
|190/4
|v Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|2014
|190
|West Indies
|183/4
|v England
|Wankhede
|2016
|183
|New Zealand
|183/5
|v Afghanistan
|Chennai
|2026
|183
|Sri Lanka
|184/2
|v Australia
|Pallekele
|2026
|182
|Australia
|186/5
|v Scotland
|Gros Islet
|2024
|181
|England
|181/2
|v West Indies
|Gros Islet
|2024
|181
|Zimbabwe
|182/4
|v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|2026
|179
|West Indies
|179/4
|v Australia
|Mirpur
|2014
|179
|Ireland
|180/4
|v Scotland
|Hobart
|2022
|177
|Australia
|177/5
|v Pakistan
|Dubai (DICS)
|2021
|177
|South Africa
|177/1
|v West Indies
|Ahmedabad
|2026
|177
|Pakistan
|178/2
|v Bangladesh
|Pallekele
|2012
|176
|South Africa
|178/3
|v New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|2026
|176
|New Zealand
|176/2
|v Canada
|Chennai
|2026
|174
|New Zealand
|175/0
|v U.A.E.
|Chennai
|2026
|174
|India
|176/4
|v South Africa
|Mirpur
|2014
|173
