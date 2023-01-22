‘From what I can see India will have three teams for three formats’: Kapil Dev

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said the men in blue have what it takes to win the 2023 World Cup at home. Stating that team India has a vast pool of talent to field three different groups for three formats, the legendary allrounder also said that the frequent changes in the playing eleven should be left to the wisdom of the selectors.

Speaking to Gulf News, the 64-year-old said, “I think we should leave it to the cricket board what they (selectors) plan. So many cricketers are coming, so everyone should get a chance to play. From what I can see from the outside is that they will have three teams – one each for T20Is, ODIs and Tests. That way, you can have a bigger pool.”

Kapil Dev also expressed his unhappiness with the Indian think-tank over the decision to leave out Suryakumar Yadav in certain games. He said that if the player who is adjudged as the Man of the Match is being dropped the next day and somebody else comes in, then he as a cricketer does not understand the thought process behind it.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to register a fifty in his last 10 ODI innings, was left out of the ODIs against Sri Lanka earlier this month and was then included in the eleven in the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram for a dead rubber.

“Having said that, they should have one set of teams for a period of time. You can change an odd person I can understand that. But if you Man of the Match (Suryakumar Yadav) is getting dropped the next day and somebody else comes in, we as cricketers don’t understand that.”

Suryakumar Yadav played the first ODI against New Zealand after Shreyas Iyer was injured and ruled out of the series. He scored 31(26) in the game.

India claimed a thrilling 12-run victory over New Zealand after Shubman Gill scored a double century and Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets.

In the second ODI, India crushed New Zealand by eight wickets and sealed their one-day international cricket series with a match to spare on Saturday.

New Zealand was never going to be able to defend 108 runs — its third worst ODI total against India.