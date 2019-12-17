From tying the knot to tying TN into knots: Krishnappa Gowtham becomes Karnataka’s leading man

Gowtham finished with a match-haul of 16 wickets against Tamil Nadu. (PTI) Gowtham finished with a match-haul of 16 wickets against Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

This is close to a five-decade-old incident, but old-timers at Mumbai’s/Bombay’s maidans still recount it with glee. It goes back to 1962, when Sudhakar Adhikari, a prolific opening batsman for Bombay and West Zone, was scheduled to tie the knot on the morning of his team’s Ranji Trophy game against Maharashtra. His captain Polly Umrigar exempted him from attending the practice session on match-eve, but for the opener to be included in the playing XI, Umrigar put forward a condition: Adhikari had to be in the dressing room by the time he goes out for toss on match day. During those days, first-class fixtures would begin at 10.30 am and finish by 5.15 pm.

As the story goes, Adhikari got married at 9.05 am during a ceremony at Shivaji Park, and rushed to the Brabourne Stadium to arrive just moments before Umrigar went for the toss. Bombay batted first and Adhikari struck a splendid century. Adhikari went back to attend his wedding reception in the evening.

Last week, Karnataka off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham also found himself in a similar predicament. His team was scheduled to play arch-rivals Tamil Nadu in the season-opener at Dindigul, but Gowtham was getting married 48 hours before the match would begin.

After the wedding, there was a spate of rituals that was to follow the day after. “We were scheduled to play Tamil Nadu from December 9 and my wedding was scheduled on December 7, which was followed by some rituals the next day. So, there was no way I could have made it on the match-eve. the ceremony was taking place in Bengaluru and the match was in Dindigul, which is a good 10-hour drive…so it was touch and go,” Gowtham told The Indian Express.

Despite the time constraints, one thing was certain — the Karnataka team was desperate to have their off-spinner on the field in Dindigul. Over the last two seasons, Gowtham has risen in the ranks to become a vital cog in the team, providing them with stellar contributions with bat and ball.

They were up against Tamil Nadu that boasted of an impressive array of India players such as captain Vijay Shankar, Ravi Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay along with the regular domestic incumbents such as Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith and R. Sai Kishore.

Karnataka, on the other hand, were without KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and bowlers T Prasidh Krishna and Abhimanyu Mithun for this game. The team management could not afford to lose Gowtham.

“I got married on December 7, completed all my rituals the following day and hired a taxi and left for Dindigul on the 8th,” Gowtham admitted. After a strenuous 10-hour drive, he joined his team-mates in the early hours on December 9, just in time before his captain Karun Nair walked out for the toss.

On the field, Gowtham did not display any signs of weariness, underlining his utility with his all-round abilities. He was a bundle of energy with the bat, scoring a whirlwind 39-ball 51 while batting at No.9 that gave Karnataka the impetus late on Day 1 and in the first session on the second day.

However, it was his bowling that shone through in the subsequent three days, handing the former Ranji Trophy champions a narrow 26-run win. It was a match where spinners from both teams dominated the proceedings — Ravi Ashwin with a match-tally of 8 scalps was eclipsed by Gowtham’s herculean efforts — 6/110 and 8/60. The 31-year-old would walk away with the Man-of-the-Match award, but it was the manner in which he mopped off Tamil Nadu’s doughty lower-order that paved the way for Karnataka’s victory.

Things were pretty tense on the final day with Tamil Nadu requiring 181 for a win, were 114/7 at one stage with M. Ashwin and Sai Kishore at the crease. Karnataka’s trump-card removed Kishore. Subsequently, a ninth-wicket partnership between Ashwin and Manimaran Siddharth blossomed and they looked poised to take Tamil Nadu home. Under such dire circumstances, Gowtham cleaned up Siddharth and then trapped Vignesh, the No.11 batsman to complete the formalities.

In recent times, Gowtham has made it a habit of fashioning improbable wins. He has shown the propensity to reserve his best against Tamil Nadu. Earlier this month, he enhanced his death-over bowling reputation, by holding his nerve to etch out a one-run win to clinch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

What made this compelling was that he was struck for consecutive boundaries off his two deliveries by Ravi Ashwin, which brought down the task to an achievable five off four deliveries. But Gowtham hardly flinched.

Looking back, he explained that bowling the final over gave him confidence while bowling on Day 5 in Dindigul. “Yes, the last over in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy final did play in my mind, when I was bowling on the final day. If anything, it only gave me confidence to replicate my act again. It was a pretty good pitch for batting, and there was something in for the pacers as well. I am glad that I played a part in the team’s winning cause, ” he asserted.

These twin match-winning acts in the fortnight not only underscored Gowtham’s value as an all-format player, but also brought to the fore how vital he remains during those crunch moments in a game. He attributed this to Shane Warne and his stint with the Rajasthan Royals. “He (Warne) is a person who has tremendous tactical acumen and game awareness. I have learnt how to approach tense match situations after my conversations with him during the IPL,” he elaborated.

It’s little wonder that his team-mates call him ‘the finisher’.

Gowtham out with an injury

Karnataka were dealt with a devastating blow after Gowtham was ruled out of the upcoming Ranji Trophy encounter against Uttar Pradesh in Hubli with a hairline fracture on his foot. He is likely to be replaced by either J. Suchith or Pravin Dubey. “ I will not be available for the next match against Uttar Pradesh as I have a fracture on my foot,” he concluded.

