From The Ranji Archive: UPstarts’ upswing

(Express photo by Renuka Puri) Uttar Pradesh’s fortunes swung soon after Mohammad Kaif took over reins as skipper midway through a stuttering season.(Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Ranji Trophy, which is in its 86th edition, has witnessed many an epic contest. In this series, The Indian Express sifts through the sands of time and brings back some of those unforgettable moments.

Mohammad Kaif asked Piyush Chawla to bowl on to the pads. Laxmi Ratan Shukla was playing a blinder and eventually it had come down to just 14 runs and the last wicket. The 2005-06 Ranji Trophy final between Uttar Pradesh and Bengal was a humdinger.

Persistence paid off for Uttar Pradesh. After showing uncharacteristic restraint for 217 minutes and scoring 66 runs, Shukla attempted a sweep against Chawla. The ball went high and behind square. Ali Hamid Zaidi ran in from the deep, dived full-length and pulled off a stunner. UP had the first-innings lead and the boys started a war dance. The Bengal players broke down. Almost all of them felt robbed, they blamed the umpires for the loss. Deep Dasgupta, the Bengal captain in that game, lost 100 per cent of his match fee for taking his frustration too far.

It was UP’s maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. Thirteen years later, Kaif, then UP captain, recollected the drama that unfolded at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow on a mellow wintry morning. “Never thought the game would go down to the wire. Shukla rotated the strike and in between got the odd fours. He batted sensibly. They needed some 17 more runs and we had to take one wicket, (when) I spoke to Chawla. I told him to try and bowl on to the pads and induce Shukla to play sweeps. There might be a top-edge.”

Suresh Raina scored a crucial 90 in the 1st innings.

Usually in Indian domestic cricket, fielders shy away from a headlong dash for a fifty-fifty chance. Far too many things are involved… Club officials try to influence team selection, pitch in for players from their respective clubs. Young players face a strong hierarchy culture in the team. They are always made to walk a tightrope that creates a fear of failure. Exceptions apart, there’s a reason why a vast majority of players in domestic cricket, especially youngsters, prefers to play it safe. From that perspective, Zaidi’s effort when the Ranji Trophy was at stake, spoke volumes for his character and the UP’s team culture under Kaif. A dropped catch at that point could have damaged Zaidi’s career.

“During team meetings I told everyone to try and go for catches; try to convert those half-chances. I told them, ‘I won’t mind if we miss it but the important thing is to try’,” Kaif gave the low-down on the team culture his captaincy. For any player, things become easier when he has the licence to fail. UP’s Ranji triumph was as much down to Kaif’s leadership as it was his 92 in the first innings and his partnership with Suresh Raina.

The Indian Express’s sports page from February 2, 2006 carried a report on skipper Mohammad Kaif’s influence as a leader. The Indian Express’s sports page from February 2, 2006 carried a report on skipper Mohammad Kaif’s influence as a leader.

UP were battle-hardened after winning the semifinal against Mumbai at Wankhede. It gave them belief. “It was a big victory. Mumbai have a culture, a rich history. All our lives we played in Kanpur where there was no bounce on the pitch. It wasn’t easy to tackle the bounce at Wankhede but we managed that. Any player who walked in to play against Mumbai, there used to be an inferiority complex. Players did get nervous when they played against Mumbai. Shoulder dropped… In that game, we played like a team. I remember Zaidi bowled 15 overs on the trot, the environment changed. I could see it. They all wanted to win,” Kaif spoke about the lead-up.

***

By early 2006, the winds of change had been blowing through Indian cricket. A young man, carrying a mullet, from the Mecon colony, Ranchi, was redefining the role of a ‘keeper-batsman. Young cricketers from smaller towns always had a dream. But before MS Dhoni, they rarely dared. If Dhoni spurred on the desire of individual talents from the cricketing outposts, the carry-over of UP’s first-ever Ranji win was collective. Till the turn of the century, Indian cricket was in the clutches of the big cities. Things started to change. UP built on their success and appeared in back-to-back Ranji Trophy finals in 2007-08 and 2008-09. Rajasthan won the tournament twice on the spin in 2010-11 and 2011-12. Gujarat annexed the title in 2016-17 and Vidarbha, the reigning champions, had consecutive title triumphs in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

As it turned out, Kaif’s team had two future World Cup winners in its ranks – Suresh Raina and Chawla. Praveen Kumar, originally in the 2011 World Cup squad, was a withdrawn player. But back in 2005-06, they were all teenagers. Suddenly there had been an influx of talent in UP cricket and they made rapid progress. Raina had already made his India debut. Chawla and RP Singh—he didn’t play the Ranji Trophy final—joined his state team mate in the Indian side in 2006. Kumar had to wait a bit longer and came to the fold in 2007.

Uttar Pradesh’s 14-run first-innings lead sufficed for them to claim their maiden Ranji title. Uttar Pradesh’s 14-run first-innings lead sufficed for them to claim their maiden Ranji title.

Before 2005-06, UP’s tenuous link to international cricket was the Green Park at Kanpur followed by Gopal Sharma, Gyanendra Pandey and Kaif. Post the Ranji win, the UP cricket factory started to churn out top-class talent at a steady pace. Bhuvneshwar Kumar burst on the scene by working over Sachin Tendulkar for his maiden first-class duck during the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy final at Wankhede. He is UP’s most successful cricketer yet.

Sudeep Tyagi played four ODIs but Kuldeep Yadav was the next big thing that UP cricket produced and nurtured. And Priyam Garg, the India captain for the 2020 U-19 World Cup, is the player for the future. The Class of 2005-06 had sowed the seeds.

“I told the players, ‘if you want to change (the future of UP cricket), then the onus is on us. Apna state peeche tha (we were playing catch-up) compared to other states. The onus was on us to start digging and find water. Someone has to do it and it was us who dug (the well) and later everyone joined in,” Kaif said.

He went on: “It’s easy to blame. I ensured that there had been no negative vibes. It was important to defeat a big team. Once you play the final you get attention. Otherwise, Ranji ko itna bhaav nahi milta (otherwise the Ranji Trophy barely catches attention). I brought that India (team) culture. We played volleyball as an antidote to nervousness.”

***

Sourav Ganguly had ushered in a youth revolution in the Indian cricket team. Kaif was a by-product of that revolution. What he learnt from his mentor, Kaif applied it when he joined the UP side, a few matches into the season and the team tottering in the bottom half.

Kumar, who was UP’s shining light during the campaign with 41 wickets and 386 runs, recalled how Kaif made young Amir Khan the team’s first-choice ‘keeper. “I remember how the UPCA didn’t want Amir Khan but Kaif put his foot down. Amir was the only ‘keeper who could take the toughest of the catches in any game. He was priceless for us for the whole season. Keeping against me, (Ashish Winston) Zaidi bhai, Shalabh (Srivastava) wasn’t that easy.”

In a surprise move, Kaif promoted Kumar to open the innings in the final. The bowling allrounder justified his skipper’s faith, scoring 48 in the first innings and giving his team a brisk start, which Kaif wanted. “I remember everything about that final. I was asked to open the innings by Kaif bhai. And as a soldier I just followed orders,” Kumar said, adding: “I hit one six off (Ranadeb) Bose over the cover boundary and I could sense that he had pressed the panic button. For me two people got the most out of the players, MS Dhoni and Kaif bhai.”

Kaif explained the reason behind picking Amir as the first-choice ‘keeper despite the latter being a mug with the bat. “I was clear that we needed a good wicketkeeper and Amir Khan was the best candidate. Handling late seam movement of Praveen and Shalabh wasn’t easy. I knew he wasn’t an accomplished batsman, but ‘keeping was my first priority. I had a lot of debate with the selectors and seniors and persisted with Amir. Some selectors didn’t like what I was doing. Later, as we won games, they trusted me.”

***

At 302/7 in the final, with Manoj Tiwary out for Bengal, it was down to Shukla or bust for the visitors. UP were in ascendency. But Saurasish Lahiri dug in and took the score to 331 before Chawla removed him. Bose came and gave Shukla good company. After Bengal had crossed 370 in their first innings, it was anybody’s game. Once again, Chawla intervened, claiming a five-for in the process.

“It was very tense towards the end. Initially there was no panic as such until Shukla started to play his shots. Around 10,000 fans turned up for the final and at one stage it looked Shukla would take the game away from us. Kaif came and told me not to worry. Just stick to the plan. For me, though, it was Ali Hamid who won the Ranji Trophy for UP. It was his catch… I have never seen anyone taking such a stunner in my life till date,” the leg-spinner reminisced.

If Chawla and Zaidi had put the finishing touches, UP’s win was set up Kaif and Raina. The UP captain scored a century in the second innings but on a slow pitch, where the first-innings lead was all important, his 92 at the first dig against a strong Bengal bowling attack had been priceless. Raina played an excellent hand for his 90.

“I remember how SS Paul was bowling. Between lunch and tea, the ball was seaming. I and Kaif bhai discussed about it and told each other that somehow we had to play out the session. Paul was looking dangerous. We batted well thereafter,” Raina said, elaborating on how important was the victory for UP cricket. “The Ranji Trophy win was important for us, for it revived UP cricket completely.”

***

There was no love lost between the umpires who officiated in the final and the Bengal team. Even after so many years, some Bengal players of the 2005-06 vintage draw the Khizer Hayat and Shakoor Rana (the very ‘patriotic’ Pakistani umpires of the 1980s) analogy while talking about the umpiring of Ravi Subramanian and AV Jayaprakash. Dasgupta, though, turned philosophical while revisiting the final.

“It (umpiring) didn’t meet the standards of a Ranji Trophy final and unfortunately we were at the receiving end of some of those poor decisions. UP were a very good side. It was their home game. For us, the rise was fantastic. A year before we were almost relegated. But that season and also the next season, when we played the final against Mumbai, we played very well. It was a fantastic tournament for us. The final was close. Most of us broke down after that day. But absolutely no regrets, because the boys gave their best.”

The final is now water under the bridge, which makes things relatively easier to put things in perspective. At the heat of the moment though, the Bengal players lost patience. “Yes, we did. In fact, we lost 100 per cent of our match fee, because I spoke about the umpiring. On the field, I was never one of those guys who would undermine the umpires’ authority. But I said what I felt at that point of time at the press conference,” Dasgupta said.

Rohan Gavaskar was even more forthright in his assessment. “Laxmi played a very good innings to take us to very close to a first innings lead and eventually he got out to an excellent catch from Ali Hamid Zaidi. (But) I also remember that there had been plenty of bad decisions by the umpires in the game. Umpiring standard in that game was absolutely atrocious. We played very well that season. Losing the final was very disheartening. One of my biggest regrets was not winning the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. We were so close.”

Several Bengal batters got out after getting starts. Rohan’s response was sharp. “I mentioned earlier, the umpiring was absolutely atrocious.”

Rahul Dravid always maintains that success in the Ranji Trophy should be judged by the number of players graduating to play for India A and India. From that perspective, floodgates opened for UP post 2005-06. As for Bengal, Tiwary and Ashok Dinda went on to play for India, albeit briefly.

Bose was a squad player for India’s tour of England in 2007. Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami came close on their heels.

