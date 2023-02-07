scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
From one skipper to another, watch Meg Lanning and Pat Cummins compare leadership lessons

Australia skippers Meg Lanning and Pat Cummins in conversation. (Screengrab/CricketAustralia)

As their men’s cricket team gears up for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the women’s team prepares for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Aussie skippers Mag Lanning and Pat Cummins discuss their cricket journeys, their team behind the team, the role of technology in the game and more.

In a video shared by Cricket Australia on their Youtube channel, the two captains are in conversation and ask each other questions about their cricket lives.

Watch video:

When Lanning asked Cummins on who in the men’s team drives success, the speedster said, “Ideally it’s everyone. The players challenge each other. You see someone like Steve Smith, he is batting out there for hours in the nets while Marnus will go in and bat with him for hours.”

“It is really healthy competition seeing them,” he added.

When Lanning was asked about someone who made a difference in her skill development she credited her batting coach and said, “For me, It’s my batting coach Steve Maddocks. He was not about techniques…all we spoke about was about scoring runs and that resonated really well with me.”

Discussing the role of technology in their captaincy, the two reckoned that it plays a pivotal role in modern cricket. Cummins said that playing in different countries, the data really helps figure out which players are best suited for the given pitch and conditions.

“Getting the ball tracking data and looking at the data, the same movement, the swing, the speed on the wicket, the amount of spin, that’s really, really good data.”

“You can historically look at what’s worked on those types of pitches and then kind of match them up with your current players and who might be best used at certain parts of the game,” he added.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 14:58 IST
