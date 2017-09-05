From Kabbadi to IPL, Star India has them all

Star India won IPL media rights for next 5 years. (Source: PTI) Star India won IPL media rights for next 5 years. (Source: PTI)

How much cricket does Star bouquet cover?

It has rights for all international matches played in India. It has also the rights for all the bilateral series of cricket boards of Australia, England and Bangladesh. They also own all ICC events including the 50 and T20 world cups and Champions Trophy. It even has Asia cup in its kitty. It has the BCCI’s media rights for the period from July 2012 to March 2018 for Rs 3,851 crore.

How many days of Indian cricket does Star have?

With IPL in its bag, Star now have 251 out 330 days of cricket featuring India. Mind you, this doesn’t include the ICC events and Asia cup where India will feature of course.

What’s the reach of Star?

With over 675 million people having access to a TV in India, and a 30% increase in sports viewership last year, Star Sports has now 85% average reach among all sports channels in India. It has the rights for Kabbadi, ISL football, badminton, and table tennis. They also have EPL and German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga; they also broadcast Formula 1.

Digital and rural spread of Star

The IPL rights have come at the right time too — the hinterland of India is witnessing a huge growth in sports viewership. According to BARC, 45% of weekly sports viewership had come from rural India in 2016. Similarly, the digital viewership figures too are growing – according to KPMG study, 60% of digital audience in India is within the age group of 13-35 and Star will have the advertisers falling over for this age group. Hotstar, Star’s digital product, saw its IPL audience jump from 41 million in 2015 to 100 million in 2016. With women viewership growing exponentially (41 % of last IPL audience, 39% of Kabaddi in 2015, and a whopping 57% (if you include children) of ISL audience, Star couldn’t have timed its bagging of the IPL rights better.

What are the projected AD sales revenue?

With IPL, Star is now set to rake in 2050 crores in Ad sales revenue, 93% of the total advertising revenue out there according to KPMG study. Sony will be reduced to pocketing just 120 crores.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App