Sunday, November 29, 2020
From Friday to Sunday: Steve Smith torments India with record-breaking hundreds

Steve Smith followed a script similar to Friday’s opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground that Australia won by 66 runs.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 29, 2020 3:23:17 pm
Steve SmithAustralia's Steve Smith walks from the field after he was dismissed for 104 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (AP)

Steve Smith backed up his century from the first one-day cricket international with another hundred in the second ODI against India, guiding the home side to a record-breaking total of 389-4 while batting first at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Smith (104 off 64 balls, produced another master class, as he hit 14 boundaries and two sixes during his innings.

In his trademark unconventional manner, Smith played shots all around the wicket to torment the Indian bowlers.

To dislodge Smith, India needed all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bowl for the first time since returning from a back surgery more than a year ago, and he did the trick in his third over, luring the imperious Australian to slash one straight into Mohammed Shami.

Steve Smith has now scored 209 runs in this series at a strike rate of 162.01. The only player in history to score more runs at a faster rate in an ODI series against India, was Shahid Afridi in 2005. He scored 211 runs at a strike rate of 172.95. Here are some of the records he scripted during the second ODI-

In his last five ODI’s against India’s Smith has scored- 69(70), 98(102), 131(132), 105(66), 50*(38)

Steve Smith vs India in ODIs: 47, 105, 149, 46, 41, 51, 28, 1, 59, 63, 3, 16, 69, 98, 131, 105

Steve Smith’s ODI centuries: 5 vs India, 6 vs others

Three consecutive ODI 100s vs India:
Zaheer Abbas in 1982-83
Nasir Jamshed in 2012-13
Quinton de Kock in 2013
Steve Smith in 2020

Fastest ODI 100s for Australia (balls)
51 G Maxwell vs SL Sydney 2015
57 J Faulkner vs Ind Bengaluru 2013
62 Steve Smith vs Ind Sydney 2020 (27 Nov)
62 Steve Smith vs Ind Sydney 2020 (29 Nov)
66 M Hayden vs SA Basseterre 2007

Smith vs Jadeja in ODIs:
Eight innings
159 runs
One dismissal
SR 123.26

Highest ODI totals vs India:
438/4 SA Mumbai WS 2015
411/8 SL Rajkot 2009
389/4 Aus Sydney 2020 (29 Nov)
374/6 Aus Sydney 2020 (27 Nov)
366/8 Eng Cuttack 2017

Five 50+ scores in an ODI innings:
Pak vs Zim Karachi 2008
Aus vs Ind Jaipur 2013 *
Aus vs Ind Sydney 2020 *
* All of top five scoring 50+

