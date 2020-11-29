From Friday to Sunday: Steve Smith torments India with record-breaking hundreds

Australia's Steve Smith walks from the field after he was dismissed for 104 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (AP)

Steve Smith backed up his century from the first one-day cricket international with another hundred in the second ODI against India, guiding the home side to a record-breaking total of 389-4 while batting first at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Smith (104 off 64 balls, produced another master class, as he hit 14 boundaries and two sixes during his innings.

Steve Smith’s last five ODI scores v India: 69, 98, 131, 105, 104 (today) 🔥 What a player! pic.twitter.com/MmzcSZGMRo — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

In his trademark unconventional manner, Smith played shots all around the wicket to torment the Indian bowlers.

A typical Steve Smith ODI innings in terms of scoring zones, but not strike rate. 59% of runs on the legside today – 59% career. 162.50 Strike Rate today – 88.62 career.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/srXUYj0JO1 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 29, 2020

To dislodge Smith, India needed all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bowl for the first time since returning from a back surgery more than a year ago, and he did the trick in his third over, luring the imperious Australian to slash one straight into Mohammed Shami.

Steve Smith has now scored 209 runs in this series at a strike rate of 162.01. The only player in history to score more runs at a faster rate in an ODI series against India, was Shahid Afridi in 2005. He scored 211 runs at a strike rate of 172.95. Here are some of the records he scripted during the second ODI-

In his last five ODI’s against India’s Smith has scored- 69(70), 98(102), 131(132), 105(66), 50*(38)

Steve Smith vs India in ODIs: 47, 105, 149, 46, 41, 51, 28, 1, 59, 63, 3, 16, 69, 98, 131, 105

Steve Smith’s ODI centuries: 5 vs India, 6 vs others

Three consecutive ODI 100s vs India:

Zaheer Abbas in 1982-83

Nasir Jamshed in 2012-13

Quinton de Kock in 2013

Steve Smith in 2020

Fastest ODI 100s for Australia (balls)

51 G Maxwell vs SL Sydney 2015

57 J Faulkner vs Ind Bengaluru 2013

62 Steve Smith vs Ind Sydney 2020 (27 Nov)

62 Steve Smith vs Ind Sydney 2020 (29 Nov)

66 M Hayden vs SA Basseterre 2007

Just the second time that a side’s top five batsmen have all scored 50+! Both times: For Australia against India #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GcbNX0efgf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Smith vs Jadeja in ODIs:

Eight innings

159 runs

One dismissal

SR 123.26

Highest ODI totals vs India:

438/4 SA Mumbai WS 2015

411/8 SL Rajkot 2009

389/4 Aus Sydney 2020 (29 Nov)

374/6 Aus Sydney 2020 (27 Nov)

366/8 Eng Cuttack 2017

Five 50+ scores in an ODI innings:

Pak vs Zim Karachi 2008

Aus vs Ind Jaipur 2013 *

Aus vs Ind Sydney 2020 *

* All of top five scoring 50+

