From Dale Steyn videos to India colours – the making of Gurnoor Brar

“Main tan India nahi khedya par Gurnoor nu India khedede vekhna mere sapne toh vi bada houga.” Sukhvir Singh Brar could not play for India. To see his son Gurnoor play for India, he says, will be bigger than his dream.

Sukhvir is an ASI in Punjab Police and was a national-level basketball player. He wanted his tall eldest son to follow him into basketball. Gurnoor had other ideas. He spent his evenings watching Dale Steyn videos – the outswing, the aggression, the pace.

“The way he dominated Test cricket for seven-eight years and bowled aggressively – he had the outswing and the pace and he used that to his advantage. It has always inspired me,” Gurnoor tells The Indian Express. Sukhvir said yes anyway. Whatever his son decided, he would back.

This week, Gurnoor Brar – 25 years old, six feet five inches, from Sri Muktsar Sahib, raised in Mohali – was named in India’s Test and ODI squads for the series against Afghanistan. The Test is at Mullanpur. A few kilometres from home. His father will be in the stands.

“Harek da dream hunda India khedna (It’s everybody’s dream to play for India),” Gurnoor tells this newspaper. “I want to grab this opportunity.”

The Indian Express understands the team management had been looking for a tall pacer who could consistently clock 140-plus – someone who could extract bounce and trouble batsmen at the highest level. While other bowlers had more Ranji wickets this season, Brar’s combination of height, genuine pace and the ability to hit the deck hard made him the one the selectors wanted.

He came to cricket late, at fifteen. Two years in an academy in Mohali, bowling in nets, playing Punjab junior cricket, finding his way. The breakthrough came through a chance meeting. Shubman Gill was playing for India U-19 when he saw Brar bowl at the Katoch Shield tournament and made his case for the Mohali district team and Punjab U-23. “He pushed me to better myself,” Brar says. “He backed my talent. He is someone who backs the mindset and wants you to give your best for the team.”

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Gurnoor Brar (first from left) with his family. (Photo by special arrangement) Gurnoor Brar (first from left) with his family. (Photo by special arrangement)

At a net bowling stint with Punjab Kings ahead of the 2023 IPL, he impressed the then Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan. When Raj Angad Bawa was injured mid-season, Brar was signed as a replacement.

His debut came against Lucknow Super Giants. “I remember Kagiso Rabada gave me my debut cap,” he says. “I almost got the wicket of KL Rahul off my first ball.” The spell cost 42 runs in three overs without a wicket. Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran told him the same thing: Stay consistent.

Later that year, a slip disc fracture. Brar was out of cricket and had to start again. He does not look at it sourly. “I see that injury as a blessing in disguise. Obviously nobody wants to get injured but it made me start afresh – better my run-up, how I gripped the ball, think about my bowling by watching my videos.”

Coach Varinder Singh has this to say. “Gurnoor is an uncapped player but he has the mettle for international cricket. His stock bouncer as well as the third quarter length deliveries are getting better, apart from his outswing. He had raw pace at a young age. He used to bowl 135 kph at that time and we worked on his strength. His fuller length deliveries would not swing and we changed up his load-up as well as action so that his body weight transfers and the ball would get movement.”

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Last year, he picked up eight wickets in two unofficial Tests against Australia A, dismissing Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas and Jack Edwards. Gujarat Titans paid Rs 1.5 crore for Brar at the 2024 mega auction. He has not played a single game for them this IPL season. He has spent that time with Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, and under Ashish Nehra.

“I have worked on my outswing as well as natural bounce from my height advantage and how I can repeat that,” he says. “Rabada, Siraj and Prasidh Bhai have told me to remain consistent on speed and never compromise on that. Ashish sir keeps talking about how we can nourish our skills and how we can hit the same length consistently.”

At Mullanpur, a few kilometres from the house where Sukhvir watched his son choose Dale Steyn over basketball, Gurnoor Brar can pull on India colours for the first time.

“Waheguru Mehar rakhe te Gurnoor apna best dawe India colours ch (May God be kind to Gurnoor and he gives his best in India colours),” his father says.