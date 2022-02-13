From Allahabad to Ahmedabad: Yash Dayal’s dreamy ride

On Sunday, tired after watching the IPL auction, Yash Dayal switched off his TV set in his hotel room in Gurgaon, where he is in quarantine with his Uttar Pradesh teammates ahead of the Ranji Trophy. Yash put his phone on silent, slept for an hour and saw endless missed calls and messages from friends and families when he woke up. The first thing he did was call his father, who had called him around 20 times, and it was his father Chandarpal Dayal who broke the news that Gujarat Titans had bought him for Rs 3.2 crore, 16 times more than his base price.

“We were worried about why he not taking our calls. When I told him about the auction, he thought I was fooling around. None of his teammates went to his room because they are not allowed to roam around due to Covid protocols, ” Chandarpal Dayal tells The Indian Express over the phone from Allahabad.

Yash rose to prominence in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he bagged 14 wickets in seven games with an economy rate of 3.77. What excited everyone about Yash is his ability to swing the ball both ways, and that he did it at 140 kmph consistently.

“He loves bowling fast. He is quick, not erratic. He can swing the ball both ways, has a perfect bouncer and can bowl yorkers at will,” Dayal says.

Yash’s father, Chandarpal, was a fast bowler and played in the Vizzy Trophy in the late 80s and early 90s. “I never got any support from my father. In fact, my father always used to say there is no future in cricket, I am wasting my time, I should prepare for government examinations,” recalls Dayal, who works in the AG office.

His eyes lit up when Chandrapal saw his then six-year-old son playing cricket with their cousins outside their house. The training of Yash started back then under the watchful eyes of his father.

“What struck me the most is that I saw him throwing the ball with his left hand. He started bowling left-handed, and to my surprise, he turned out to be a fast bowler,” shares Dayal.

At 12, Dayal took Yash to Madan Mohan Malviya Cricket Stadium in Allahabad. He used to spend hours bowling at the nets in the same arena where he once had nursed a dream.

“Whenever a young kid comes for a trial, and if he is a left-arm bowler, I give them special treatment. Left-arm pacers are so rare, and here I saw a 12-year-old kid moving the ball both ways. Everything was so natural about him, the wrist position, seam position, bowling action. Honestly, I didn’t have to do any work on him; he was well-coached before he came to our academy,” says Amit Pal, Yash’s childhood coach.

“There’s a saying, catch them young, and in Yash’s case, his father started grooming him very early. It helped him a lot. At the age of 14, he was in the U-19 camp of Uttar Pradesh. He played CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23) at the age of 17. He will always bowl on the higher side of the 130s,” he adds.

“At Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium, everyone looks up to him. He will donate his spike, bats, gloves to those kids who can’t afford them. He has been doing it since the day he started playing Ranji Trophy,” the coach says.

Yash has played 12 first-class games, besides 14 List A matches and 15 T20s for UP, since making his first-class debut in September 2018.

On January 30, Yash Dayal had received a call from a BCCI official who told him to take the next flight to Ahmedabad to join the India camp that was reeling from a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of the ODI series against West Indies. He was off, next day. The 24-year-old pacer was called for backup if there were more positive cases in the Indian camp.

“During his stint with the senior team, he has impressed the team management with his pace. A good outing in Ranji Trophy will make his case stronger,” says Amit Pal.”He will be in the Indian team very soon, and I know he is very close.”

