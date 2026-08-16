From 54 all out to Darwin history: How Bangladesh stunned Australia

Bangladesh will forever remember the old, quaint city of Darwin, in Australia’s Northern Territory. There, on August 16, they etched the most memorable moment in their cricket history, a golden hour of surreality, when they hammered (and a hammering it was) Australia by nine wickets. “This is the biggest moment for Bangladesh cricket, and this encourages us to do something special in the future,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto said after the game, face beaming and eyes moist.

He was not exaggerating. The feat and its nature were shudderingly implausible. Bangladesh out-skilled, out-powered and out-muscled a full-strength Australia at home, even if the stage was far away from the grand citadels of the country, the outlier locale reserved for whom the elites of the world condescend as minnows.

Maybe that was Bangladesh’s stirring inspiration. To be snubbed of the prime venues of the vast country; to be treated like a fixture-formality; to be considered trivial to not invite for a Test series in 23 years; to be mocked and ridiculed after a third-string domestic side bowled them out for 54 in the warm-up; to be not taken seriously; to be cast off from the T20 World Cup in India early this year. They are a cricketing nation fuelled by emotions; just that, often, they let the rage of emotions self-destruct them. In Darwin, they harnessed the blend of pride, anger and hurt to produce something monumental and imperishable.

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The seam-friendly conditions did not over-excite their fast bowlers, prone to bouts of over-exuberance. Seamer Hasan Mahmud, who embodies the discipline Bangladesh exhibited, probed nasty lines and plugged away on stingy lengths. Only 26, and if his body holds up, Mahmud could be his country’s tour de force in numerous heists overseas. He is already the most complete fast bowler Bangladesh has produced, a combination of robust pace, capacity to swing the ball laterally and supreme control. He has painted his country’s cricket culture with a new identity. Moving on from left-arm spinners, Bangladesh is now a pace bowling country. Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hussain nailed all 10 of Australia’s wickets in the first innings. In the second dig, they claimed four, with Mahmud ejecting the openers and the centurion Cameron Green.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, center, of Bangladesh celebrates with teammates after dismissing Beau Webster of Australia during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. (James Ross/AAPImage via AP) Mehidy Hasan Miraz, center, of Bangladesh celebrates with teammates after dismissing Beau Webster of Australia during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. (James Ross/AAPImage via AP)

After they bundled out Australia for 198, the batsmen exhibited insuperable resolve to maximise the advantage. Another long-standing stereotyped Bangladesh myth was put to bed. That they don’t exude Test-match temperament, that they are feeble of both mind and technique. But Tanzid Hasan illustrated the skill and mind to compose a hundred of classical Test match virtues. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hussain Miraz, who snared five wickets in the second innings, strung together valuable knocks to dispel the resolute comebacks the hosts are famed and fabled to produce. They did an Australia to Australia, to squeeze and strangle them to submission, to shut every door, window and crack of hope on their opponents.

Whenever Australia, toppers of the Test pile and favourites to nail the WTC final spot, tried to force a comeback, Bangladesh didn’t wither; rather, they stubbornly broke the resistance. They shed their inferiority complex. They remained unfazed when Steve Smith threatened to barge Australia back into the game; they remained unshaken when Mitchell Starc and Co, the most feared quartet of bowlers this century, ratcheted up the aggression. Their spirit was tigerish, and not paper-tigerish as it once was. The emotions found the perfect balance.

Red-Ball Resurgence

The victory could be a symbolic moment in their cricket history—and just their second in a SENA country. It’s the real coming-of-age moment for a country, since its red-ball debut at the stroke of the century never really seemed to crack the mood of the format. At times, they seemed to care less for Test cricket, obscured by the obsessive desire to find the tunes of shorter formats, where success was easier to find.

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The resurgence could not have been better timed, for there has been a startling decline in competitiveness in Test cricket. If Bangladesh can go one step further and wrap up the series, the longest form of the game could smile after years. And the quaint and ancient town of Darwin would strike an emotional chord with Bangladesh’s passionate cricket fans.

Brief Scores: Australia 198 and 284 all out in 95.1 overs (Cameron Green 104; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/66) lost to Bangladesh 426 and 57/1 in 14.2 overs by nine wickets.