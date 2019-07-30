Fringe benefits? Selectors want to test a few players in West Indies: Virat Kohli

Cricketers on the fringes of Team India — such as Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey — got a timely boost with captain Virat Kohli saying that the message from the selection committee is to try out a few players on the tour of the West Indies.

“In T20s, when I met the selectors, the basic message from them was to try out a few players that they had in mind. I think it is a very exciting opportunity for all the guys stepping in for the first time,” Kohli said during a press interaction before departing for the tour.

However, with almost a full-strength team going to the Caribbean, there is lack of clarity on whether such players, who are desperate to stake their claim for spots, will get a chance in the three-match ODI series.

West Indies isn’t the strongest team going around and finished ninth in the recent World Cup, but the selection committee didn’t take any chances. Kohli stated that there was no communication on whether he should be rested during the tour.

The selectors have picked KL Rahul as an opener, which leaves Iyer and Pandey to push their case for the number four spot. Iyer has been on record arguing that being in and out of the team doesn’t help a player’s cause. Pandey, too, has often got a raw deal with his batting position fluctuating depending upon the situation of the match.

Though the one-dayers will give rise to some team selection issues, the T20s will witness young players turning out for India. The selectors want to find a few players before the ICC World T20 to be held next year in Australia.

The Indian team will play three T20s – two in the United States – against West Indies. Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini are the young faces part of the T20 team. Kohli said he is excited about the series as some players have done really well in the shortest format and shown great composure in the IPL and other domestic tournaments.

The middle order was exposed in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand when the top three departed early in the innings. Kohli believed those terming the middle order weak were being unfair.

“Yaar, yeh middle order ka joh mudda hai (This issue about the middle order), I don’t know whether it will have to be explained through a crystal maze. It’s very subjective, it’s situation-based. Sometimes you say you have the best-in-the-world top order, which you can agree with; it leads to middle order getting just one or two opportunities, then we judge it based on it. I don’t know how to strike a balance in it,” the skipper pointed out.

Kohli stressed that he wants his strongest eleven on the field but there have been situations when the team has failed. The Indian top order clicked till the semifinals, but the team was left gasping for breath at 5/3 and the middle order didn’t look ready to tackle such a situation as they had not been exposed to it.

“If I am a middle-order player and I hardly get an opportunity to bat, then when I am expected to deliver in a crunch, I don’t think it’s fair to be judged. If the top order fails consistently, then you’ll say they need to be given time since they have been performing. When it happens with the middle order, I don’t think it’s right to be so critical of them. We obviously want to find people who can be consistent, who can do the job regularly for us and we have backed the players that we thought are good enough to do the job. And they have. We lost in the semifinals because a team played better than us. And before that, they have done so well over the last two-three years, so I don’t think there’s something very alarming about it,” Kohli argued.