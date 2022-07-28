scorecardresearch
French opener Gustav McKeon hits another T20I century, breaks multiple records

Earlier, Gustav McKeon became the first teenager to score a T20I century in men’s cricket.

July 28, 2022 10:46:14 am
France opener Gustav McKeon has scripted history again with another terrific century.

France opener Gustav McKeon has scripted history again with another terrific century at the Europe T20 World Cup 2024 Sub-Regionals. McKeon smashed five fours and eight sixes in his 53-ball 101 against Norway on Wednesday. France defeated Norway by 11 runs.

The swashbuckling opener becomes the first man to hit consecutive centuries in the T20I format. Earlier, Gustav McKeon became the first teenager to score a T20I century in men’s cricket. Mckeon smoked a 61-ball 109 against Switzerland in Vantaa. His knock was studded with five fours and nine sixes. It was only the second international match for the youngster.

Gustav McKeon in action.

He also broke the record of Azhar Andani who had made 46, 100 and 81 in his first three innings for Portugal last year. McKeon was the only one who starred for the French with the bat and he also grabbed three wickets with his medium-fast bowling and helped his team to defend 158 runs.

McKeon is the highest run-getter (286 runs) in the first three T20I innings of his career. Portugal’s Andani stands second with 227 runs, Czech Republic’s Sabawoon Davizi is at third place with 208 runs in the list.

Youngest Men’s player to score a T20I century

Gustav McKeon – 18y 280d, France v Switzerland, Vantaa, 2022 Hazratullah Zazai – 20y 337d, Afghanistan v Ireland, Dehradun, 2019 Sivakumar Periyalwar – 21y 161d, Romania v Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019 Orchide Tuyisenge, 21y 190d, Rwanda v Seychelles, Kigali, 2021 Dipendra Singh Airee, 22y 68d, Nepal v Malaysia, Kathmandu, 2022

