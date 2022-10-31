scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

France’s Pogba to miss World Cup after failing to recover from surgery: Agent

Pogba underwent an operation in September but his agent said that, following a medical review, the midfielder would not yet return to the Juventus squad or join up with France for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup.

2022 FIFA World CupPogba was one of France's most influential players in their 2018 World Cup triumph, scoring in the final victory over Croatia as they won the global title for the second time. (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano)

France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from knee surgery in time for next month’s tournament in Qatar, his agent said on Monday.

“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” his agent Rafaela Pimenta said.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow.”

Defending champions France had already lost midfielder N’Golo Kante, who was ruled out for four months after undergoing an operation on a hamstring injury this month.

Pogba was one of France’s most influential players in their 2018 World Cup triumph, scoring in the final victory over Croatia as they won the global title for the second time.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 10:59:24 pm
