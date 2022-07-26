scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

French cricketer Gustav Mckeon becomes youngest cricketer to score T20I century

18-year-old Gustav Mckeon smashed a 61-ball 109 against Switzerland in Vantaa.

By: Sports Desk
July 26, 2022 8:42:09 am
ICC, Gustav Mckeon, T20I century, France vs Switzerland, Cricket News, youngest cricketer to score T20I centuryFrance's Gustav Mckeon smashed 61-ball 109 against Switzerland; The French team after their match. (Cricket France)

At 18 years and 280 days, France opener Gustav McKeon became the first teenager to score a T20I century in men’s cricket. Mckeon smoked a 61-ball 109 against Switzerland in Vantaa. His knock was studded with five fours and nine sixes. It was only the second international match for the youngster.

He had scored 76 off 54 balls on his debut against the Czech Republic on Sunday.

However, the youngster’s hundred went in vain as Switzerland clinched a one-wicket victory, overhauling France’s 157 for five with a four off the last ball of the run-chase.

Swiss skipper Faheem Nazir led at the top of the order with a 46-ball 67, with Ali Nayyer’s late-over heroics ensuring the last-gasp victory. Nayyer blasted 12 off the final three balls, including a four off the last ball to break French hearts.

McKeon broke dasher Hazratullah Zazai’s record by more than two years, with the Afghanistan opener’s 162* from 62 balls against Ireland in 2019 scored at 20 years and 337 days.

Youngest Men’s player to score a T20I century

Gustav McKeon – 18y 280d, France v Switzerland, Vantaa, 2022
Hazratullah Zazai – 20y 337d, Afghanistan v Ireland, Dehradun, 2019
Sivakumar Periyalwar – 21y 161d, Romania v Turkey, Ilfov County, 2019
Orchide Tuyisenge, 21y 190d, Rwanda v Seychelles, Kigali, 2021
Dipendra Singh Airee, 22y 68d, Nepal v Malaysia, Kathmandu, 2022

