Fran Wilson pulls off brilliant catch during England’s drubbing of West Indies

England’s Fran Wilson has pulled off one of the catches of the season in the ongoing Royal London ODI series against the West Indies.

Advertising

Leading the three-game ODI series -0, England scored a significant 258-4 in a rain-curtailed 39 overs, with opener Amy Ellen Jones and wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor contributing with half-centuries, before captain Heather Knight blitzed 40 runs from just 19 balls.

After being sent out to bat with an asking rate of 6.61 runs per over, the West Indian openers had reached 12 runs in 11 balls when Hayley Matthews tried to drive Kate Cross through the covers. What followed was a piece of magic by fielder Fran Wilson.

Watch the video:

The Caribbean batsmen went on to capitulate for a measly 131, handing England a series whitewash.