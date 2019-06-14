Toggle Menu
Fran Wilson pulls off brilliant catch during England’s drubbing of West Indieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/fran-wilson-pulls-off-brilliant-catch-during-englands-drubbing-of-west-indies/

Fran Wilson pulls off brilliant catch during England’s drubbing of West Indies

While the focus may be on the mens teams' clash at the World Cup, Fran Wilson took what may be one of the catches of the season.

England players mob Fran Wilson following “wondercatch”. (Images via Reuters/John Sibley)

England’s Fran Wilson has pulled off one of the catches of the season in the ongoing Royal London ODI series against the West Indies.

Leading the three-game ODI series -0, England scored a significant 258-4 in a rain-curtailed 39 overs, with opener Amy Ellen Jones and wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor contributing with half-centuries, before captain Heather Knight blitzed 40 runs from just 19 balls.

After being sent out to bat with an asking rate of 6.61 runs per over, the West Indian openers had reached 12 runs in 11 balls when Hayley Matthews tried to drive Kate Cross through the covers. What followed was a piece of magic by fielder Fran Wilson.

Watch the video:

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The Caribbean batsmen went on to capitulate for a measly 131, handing England a series whitewash.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sachin Tendulkar sues Australian bat manufacturer over conflict in image rights
2 Assam cricketer takes 10 wickets in an innings
3 Ten members of Papua New Guinea’s U19s suspended for stealing