Former Sri Lanka performance analyst banned for 7 years

Former Sri Lanka Cricket performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara has been banned from the sport for seven years for breaching the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code.

The ICC said on Monday that Jayasundara two years ago tried to bribe Sri Lanka’s sports minister and “influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match.”

The ban is retroactive to May 11, 2019 when Jayasundara was provisionally suspended.

The ICC also said that Jayasundara was also found guilty of obstructing or delaying an investigation into possible corrupt conduct.

“Jayasundara’s attempt to bribe a minister is a grave transgression while the efforts to cover up his tracks and the lack of remorse are hugely disappointing,” ICC integrity unit general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

“We won’t tolerate corrupt conduct in our sport and my team will be relentless in preventing such behavior. This ban should serve as a deterrent for anyone who may be tempted along the wrong path.”