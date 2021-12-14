Former selector slams Ravi Shastri over remarks on Rayudu’s exclusion from India’s CWC’19 squad

Former selector Sarandeep Singh has lambasted Ravi Shastri on his remarks regarding the logic behind the three wicketkeeper-batters in India’s 2019 Cricket World Cup squad.

Sarandeep was part of the MSK Prasad-led selection committee, which named the World Cup squad. His remarks came when former India coach Ravi Shastri in an interview, had said he had ‘no say’ in dropping Rayudu from the team and that there was no logic in having three wicketkeepers in the squad.

“I had no say in that. But I wasn’t okay with three wicketkeepers being picked for the World Cup. Either Ambati or Shreyas could’ve come in. What was the logic in having MS Dhoni, Rishabh, and Dinesh all together? But I never interfered with the selectors’ work, except when I was asked for feedback or as part of a general discussion,” Shastri had told the Times of India.

To this, former selector and spinner Sarandeep Singh explained that nothing the selection committee did was without discussing it with the captain Virat Kohli and then coach Ravi Shastri.

“All the three wicketkeepers are very good as batsmen. A selector does not interfere in selection. Rishabh Pant was selected when Shikhar Dhawan got injured during the World Cup. We already had an opener in KL Rahul,” Sarandeep Singh told ANI.

“So, we were looking for someone to come and bat in the middle order and play big shots. This is the reason why Rishabh Pant was in the team. But to pick playing eleven is team management’s call.

“The selection committee does not interfere in it. In the 2019 World Cup if you are looking at selection of Rishabh Pant then he was not their first choice.

“MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik were in the team and we were winning all the matches. We even topped the table. But suddenly with these things coming, it is upsetting for us because we did our job fairly,” added Sarandeep.

India bowed out from the 2019 Cricket World Cup after losing the semi-final match by 18 runs against New Zealand.