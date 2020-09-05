‘Will they keep failing and will we keep playing them?’ former Pakistan players slam team’s England outing

Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0 and drew the T20I series 1-1. (Twitter/EnglandCricket)

Pakistan, having been on a tour of a England since late June, won only one match — their last match of the tour, the 5-run win in the 3rd T20I vs England earlier this week.

They lost the first match of the Test series and managed to draw the next two with help from rain and bad light. Even though some performances stood out — like Mohammad Rizwan’s wicketkeeping and Azhar Ali’s match-saving century in the 3rd Test — England were the better team through the series. They went down in the T20I series which followed, but salvaged the series with the win in the last match.

Several aspects of the Pakistan team’s performance have come into criticism from former players.

‘What is the role of senior players?’

The team’s continuing reliance on senior players Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in the batting department in the T20I team was one such aspect.

“We have invested 18 years on the likes of Hafeez and Malik and utmost pressure should be put on them ahead of the T20 World Cup. We should tell these guys that if you don’t perform, we will hold you responsible for last 18 years,” Shoaib Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja said on his Youtube channel: “What is the role of senior players? Will they keep on failing and will we still keep playing them? Why are we hesitant to bring in new players, especially batsmen? Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah could not find a place in the side. This was disappointing because in T20s, if you don’t go in with youth no matter how important the series, you will not be able to look ahead.”

Hafeez, however, had scores of 86 and 69 in the two T20Is.

‘Will take time before Pakistan are back on track’

Kamran Akmal, on the other hand, said it was the bowling department which let the team down.

“They could have defended their score if they had played Wahab Riaz in the second T20I. Pakistan should have performed better in the Test series as well. The bowlers could not perform according to our expectations,” he said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Waqar Younis, the bowling coach of the current team, said in a Cricket Pakistan column: “We are fortunate to have some really talented young fast bowlers but unfortunately that we don’t have so many experienced ones to lead them out in the middle. It will take some time before we are back on the right track.”

‘Captains have not proved themselves’

A leadership crisis has also been discussed by several players.

Shoaib Akhtar said that one of Pakistan’s problems is that ‘mediocre’ players have been made captain of the team for years, whereas teams like India have had the likes of Virat Kohli.

Rashid Latif said that Azhar Ali and Babar Azam “have not proved themselves as captain”.

“Hafeez should have been appointed captain after Sarfaraz was sacked as captain. Two different captains came in for different formats. Even though Azhar and Babar are world-class players but they have not proved themselves as captain. It is tough for both of them to lead,” Latif said on his YouTube channel.

Massive respect and thanks to @TheRealPCB for coming over in these extraordinary times 🤜 🤛 pic.twitter.com/1UlpuShRyk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 1, 2020

Younis Khan, the batting coach of the team, said in a video conference from Southampton during the T20I series: “It can get difficult for a captain when he is receiving so much advice and also suggestions on the field. My advice to Babar is that as a leader is to try and take your own decisions.”

Inzamam ul Haq said Misbah ul Haq, the coach-cum-chief selector of the current team, was showing a negative attitude in the dressing room during the T20I series.

“During the fifth over of England innings, the camera showed Misbah and he had his hands on his head, which suggested that something really bad had happened. You are giving a wrong message by doing these things. If you respond like this during the match, then this will have a bad effect on the team,” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.

