Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

‘That’s embarrassing’: Former Pak players lash out at Babar and Co. after Zimbabwe beat Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Pakistan succumbed to their second defeat in as many matches after Zimbabwe pulled of a spectacular win at the T20 World Cup.

pakistan vs zimbabwe, t20 world cupPakistan were beaten by Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. (Twitter/Pakistancricket)

Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match on Thursday.

Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe restricted Pakistan to 129/8 to cause one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza turned the match on its head in the middle overs with figures of 3 for 25 from his four overs, which included the wickets of Shan Masood (44), Shadab Khan (17) and Haider Ali. Right-arm pacer Brad Evans returned with figures of 2/25, while Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) and Luke Jongwe (1/10) also picked up wickets, to help their side to an incredible win.

It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches after the four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in another thrilling contest.

As expected, the result did not go down well with former Pakistan greats including ex-skipper Wasim Akram and legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. While Akram expressed shock, Akhtar was critical of the decisions taken by the management.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir took a dig at PCB Chairman and chief selector and called for their ouster.

Here is a look at some of the reactions from the world of social media–

Pakistan’s next match is against the Netherlands on October 30.

