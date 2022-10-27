‘That’s embarrassing’: Former Pak players lash out at Babar and Co. after Zimbabwe beat Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match on Thursday.

Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe restricted Pakistan to 129/8 to cause one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza turned the match on its head in the middle overs with figures of 3 for 25 from his four overs, which included the wickets of Shan Masood (44), Shadab Khan (17) and Haider Ali. Right-arm pacer Brad Evans returned with figures of 2/25, while Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) and Luke Jongwe (1/10) also picked up wickets, to help their side to an incredible win.

It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches after the four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in another thrilling contest.

As expected, the result did not go down well with former Pakistan greats including ex-skipper Wasim Akram and legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. While Akram expressed shock, Akhtar was critical of the decisions taken by the management.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir took a dig at PCB Chairman and chief selector and called for their ouster.

Here is a look at some of the reactions from the world of social media–

Thats embarrassing, to be most polite! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. pic.twitter.com/plLZ11Qx0Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

What a shocker 😱 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 27, 2022

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it’s time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

What a game for @ZimCricketv played superbly and put @TheRealPCB put under so much https://t.co/KfBiFzy3by is wide open 👏👏 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) October 27, 2022

First Ireland defeated England & now Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan. Cricket is a game of uncertainties and possibilities. No team should be branded as a minnow. Looking forward to rest of the matches #T20WC2022 well done @ZimCricketv #PAKvsZIM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2022

Pakistan’s next match is against the Netherlands on October 30.