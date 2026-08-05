Former pacer on Bumrah: ‘…take a break for five to six months or even a year’

Jasprit Bumrah’s injury woes continued as the ace pacer has been ruled out of India’s upcoming red-ball series against Sri Lanka. Former Indian seamer Karsan Ghavri suggested that Bumrah should consider taking a one-year break from cricket if needed, to achieve complete fitness before returning to the side.

Ghavri also said that the numerous ongoing tournaments make managing his workload difficult.

“Bumrah should take a break for five to six months or even a year, and get back to 100 per cent fitness. The issue is that he goes into tournaments even if he’s half-fit and then, due to workload management, halfway through, there’s a breakdown. This is unnecessary. Only if he can manage his workload throughout a tournament should he be included in the team,” Gharvi said to the Mid-day.