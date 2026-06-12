Former opener says Gill-Rohit partnership is ‘Greatest pair in ODI cricket’

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have dovetailed pretty well at the top of the order. While Rohit has been more aggressive with his batting, Gill played the second fiddle in the initial overs but went on to make consistent scores and anchor the middle overs, becoming a reliable batter. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra lauded the pairing.

“Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma’s opening partnership, it is right now the greatest pair in ODI cricket. We are talking about more than 2,000 runs. I am looking at the average. Theirs is 63.8, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy had an average of 58.4, Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes had an average of 52.6, and Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar had an average of 49.3,” the former India opener said.