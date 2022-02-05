scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer

Cairns was discharged from the hospital in Canberra last week, following a life-threatening heart attack and paraplegia.

By: Sports Desk
February 5, 2022
Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. (File)

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns on Saturday revealed that he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Cairns was discharged from hospital in Canberra last week, following a life-threatening heart attack and paraplegia.

“I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer…big shock and not what I was expecting,” Cairns posted on social media.

“So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place…and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
“Wasn’t all bad this week either, managed to get in some kids sport and celebrate Noah’s birthday at home.

“Another fight ahead but here’s hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round.”

In the wake of his heart attack in August last year, Cairns, who played 62 tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for the Black Caps between 1989 and 2006, suffered an aortic dissection, which left him on life support in a Sydney hospital.

He hit 87 sixes, a Test world record at the time, and was the sixth player to achieve the all-rounders’ double of 200 wickets and 3,000 runs.

