Former Mumbai player on Hardik Pandya: ‘…don’t think he should be the captain’

Hardik Pandya’s move to Mumbai Indians has not gone well at all. The fast-bowling all-rounder was made skipper of the side, which did not go well. The side, apart from not winning the title, has ended up in the lower half of the table in two of the three seasons Hardik led them.

Former Mumbai Indians player Ambati Rayudu said that he felt Hardik was concerned about his role and had started to look over his shoulder.

“In Mumbai, I just thought that Hardik felt as if he was cornered. And once you feel you’re cornered, you’re always looking over your shoulder. Once that happens in a dressing room, you tend to come out in ways that you wouldn’t want to. A lot of things didn’t go well for Hardik. It might be Hardik’s fault as well as something else,” Rayudu said on Cricbuzz.