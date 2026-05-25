Former MI coach picks his IPL 2026 winners: ‘Most complete side’

Former India all-rounder Robin Singh backed the Gujarat Titans as his favourites to win the IPL title this season, pointing to the side’s overall balance in both batting and bowling and highlighted GT’s pace attack, particularly the impact of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.

“If I had to pick one team to lift the IPL trophy from here, it would be the Gujarat Titans. They just look the most complete side in the competition. Their bowling & batting is looking solid. Kagiso Rabada and Siraj have proved to be a lethal combination,” Robin wrote on X.

If I had to pick one team to lift the IPL trophy from here, it would be Gujarat Titans.@gujarat_titans They just look the most complete side in the competition.

Their Bowling & Batting is looking solid. @KagisoRabada25 and Siraj @mdsirajofficial have proved to be a lethal… — Robin Singh (@robinsingh1409) May 25, 2026

Rabada has enjoyed an outstanding season with 24 wickets in 13 matches. The South African quick has consistently delivered breakthroughs for GT, both with the new ball and during the death overs.

Siraj, meanwhile, has picked up 17 wickets and has complemented Rabada effectively with the new ball. The pair have regularly troubled opposition batters with their pace and movement, giving GT an edge in crucial phases of matches.

The combination of a stable top order and an in-form pace attack has made Gujarat one of the most balanced sides in the competition. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have also been at the centre of GT’s batting success this season.

Sudharsan has scored 638 runs in 13 matches and is the leading run-getter of the tournament, heading into the Playoffs. The left-hander has provided consistency at the top while also accelerating when needed, giving GT solid starts in several matches.

Gill has matched that consistency closely with 616 runs in 13 games. The GT skipper has led from the front throughout the campaign, playing a key role in building partnerships and controlling innings at the top of the order.

GT finished the league phase in second place on the points table with 18 points in 14 matches and will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala on Tuesday.