Former Melbourne Stars teammate Hayley Jensen, Nicola Hancock tie knot

New Zealand women cricketer Hayley Jensen tied the knot with former Melbourne Stars teammate Nicola Hancock last weekend. All-rounder Jensen, who has featured for Stars in the first two editions of the Big Bash League, switched to local rivals Melbourne Renegades for the third season, while Hancock still represents the Stars in the Australian T20 league.

Advertising

BBL franchise Stars announced the development on Twitter and congratulated the couple by sharing a picture of the wedding ceremony with the caption: “From #TeamGreen, congratulations to Stars bowler Nicola Hancock who married her partner Hayley Jensen last weekend!”

From #TeamGreen, congratulations to Stars bowler Nicola Hancock who married her partner Hayley Jensen last weekend! ?? pic.twitter.com/QvWb7Ue0Qx — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) 18 April 2019

Jensen made her international debut in 2014 and also bagged the Una Paisley medal for the best player in the Victoria Women’s Premier Cricket competition in season 2017/18.

Hancock, on the other hand, enjoyed a supreme run in the latest season of BBL and became the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets from 14 matches.