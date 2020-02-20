Former IPL cricketer Luke Pomersbach now lives in car and faces theft charges: Report

Luke Pomersbach played in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab and for Royal Challengers Bangalore between 2008 and 2013. (BCCI) Luke Pomersbach played in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab and for Royal Challengers Bangalore between 2008 and 2013. (BCCI)

Luke Pomersbach, who was a reputed power hitter in T20 cricket till a few years ago, is now living out his car and evading arrest for theft, according to reports in Australian media. The former Australian cricketer has played in the IPL, for Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

According to a report in The West Australian, Pomersbach, now 35, was supposed to appear in court on Wednesday in connection to two separate incidents in Perth last month. But when he failed to turn up by 10.30 am, an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Former Big Bash hero Luke Pomersbach is living in his car and facing stealing charges after a sad fall from grace. 🔒 https://t.co/CTApUcfUZJ — The West Australian (@westaustralian) February 19, 2020

The report added that the former cricket has been accused in the police chargesheet of stealing a bicycle from outside a shopping centre in Innaloo on New Year’s Day. A few weeks later, Pomersbach, the father of a four-year-old girl, was accused of stealing 10 packs of pre-mixed spirits from a liquor shop.

Pomersbach played one T20I for Australia. He played in four seasons of the IPL between 2008 and 2013. He got to play in 17 games in which he scored 302 runs at a strike-rate of 122-plus with one fifty.

He was also a trusted name in the various franchise leagues around the world, having won the Big Bash title in Australia.

Former Australian cricketer Luke Pomersbach living in his car and facing theft charges… Does @CricketAus have a welfare/support program? — Timothy (@timothy_89) February 19, 2020

However, Pomersbach has always had a troubled time with the law. He was arrested during his time in India on charges of molesting an US individual and assaulting her boyfriend in a hotel.

He quit playing cricket in 2014 on count of “battling issues associated with depression”.

