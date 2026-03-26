Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi calls LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka ‘clown’

In his tweet, Goenka credited Jay Shah but didn't mention Lalit Modi's name who is largely considered the brain behind the league. Reacting to it, Modi didn't mince his words and called Goenka a 'clown'.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi called Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka clown in his social media post after Goenka posted about the growth of IPL following the sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

RR was bought by Kal Somani-led consortium for 1.63 billion dollars while RCB became the most expensive franchise in IPL history after being acquired by a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone, Times of India Group and Bolt Ventures for 1.78 billion dollars.

In his tweet, Goenka credited Jay Shah but didn’t mention Lalit Modi’s name who is largely considered the brain behind the league. Reacting to it, Modi didn’t mince his words and called Goenka a ‘clown’.