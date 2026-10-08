Former Indian pacer on Bhuvneshwar’s comeback: ‘Youngsters should learn from this…’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to the Indian team for the upcoming series against New Zealand starting later this month. Although he has not been part of the Indian side recently, he has continued to improve, and his performances in the last couple of IPL seasons have been top-notch, picking up 45 wickets and playing a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning two back-to-back titles.

Former Indian cricketer heaped praise on Mohit Sharma

“Youngsters should learn from this how important consistency in life is. Because when you think that something is not coming and you leave all the effort, it does not work. You have to sign a contract with yourself, a non-negotiable one where you promise to give your 100 per cent, maybe more than that, until you are playing. This is the story with Bhuvi. I know him personally and have seen him work hard,” said Mohit, speaking to ANI.