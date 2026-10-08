Former Indian pacer on Bhuvneshwar’s comeback: ‘Youngsters should learn from this…’

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to the Indian team for the upcoming series against New Zealand starting later this month. Although he has not been part of the Indian side recently, he has continued to improve, and his performances in the last couple of IPL seasons have been top-notch, picking up 45 wickets and playing a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning two back-to-back titles.
Former Indian cricketer heaped praise on Mohit Sharma
“Youngsters should learn from this how important consistency in life is. Because when you think that something is not coming and you leave all the effort, it does not work. You have to sign a contract with yourself, a non-negotiable one where you promise to give your 100 per cent, maybe more than that, until you are playing. This is the story with Bhuvi. I know him personally and have seen him work hard,” said Mohit, speaking to ANI.
“You have to wake up the next morning and go again. At that time, that consistency, that discipline, that is what works. And he has got the result now. And I am 100 per cent sure that he is not only playing, but will also do well. Because he has not taken a day off, feeling that if he is not playing, he will not show up for two days, three days- just practice. He did not leave cricket, and he has got the result of that consistency,” he further said.
Mohit also said having someone like Jasprit Bumrah is a luxury.
“He is prepared (for 2027 WC). In all three formats, I don’t think there is a bigger bowler than Bumrah. He is a luxury for Indian cricket. When you wear luxurious clothing, you do not wear it daily to avoid wear and tear. The thing with Bumrah is that the more he plays, he has to play at his best. Especially with the 2027 WC in mind, Bumrah should be allowed to play the way we want, instead of us saying that he missed this series and should have played that series.”
“It is very easy for us to sit here and talk about why he did not play. We should feel proud to have a bowler like him. His physios, trainers, and dietitians know all the details about his body. They know how to move him forward.”
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