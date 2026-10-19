Former Indian Head Coach on Bumrah: ‘Don’t think he should play all three formats’

Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management will be a top priority for the Indian team heading into the series against New Zealand. The ace-pacer has been suffering from quite a few injuries lately. Former Indian Head Coach Ravi Shastri said Bumrah should only concentrate on the red-ball format, and since the 50-over World Cup is around the corner, he should be playing ODIs from time to time.

“I don’t think he should play all three formats until the World Cup. He should focus primarily on Test cricket and feature sporadically in ODIs and T20Is. I’d rather preserve him for the two Tests in New Zealand, where he’ll be crucial,” Shastri said on Sony Sports.

“The entire tour is important. It will give a clear indication of where Indian cricket is heading. Conditions there could also mirror some of what India might face in South Africa during the World Cup,” he added.

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Speaking about Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the side. “There is no substitute for experience. When you have a bowler of Bhuvneshwar’s quality and experience, it’s a no-brainer. With the form he showed in the IPL and his years with India, he’ll be ideal for New Zealand conditions,” said Shastri.

“You look at a lot of bowlers around the world at the moment (and they) have a lot of pace and a lot of X factor about them, but something Bhuvi brings is control to an innings, the way he can start and use the new ball, and close out an innings, and the experience – for him to be in and around the Indian set-up – will help the next generation of Indian bowlers as well,” former New Zealand cricketer Tim Southee said in a media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network earlier.

Southee said the pitches in New Zealand will favour the bowlers a lot more around this time of the year.

“As a bowler, you’d like to think at this time of year (spring), there could potentially be a little bit of assistance in the wickets, but the curators will try to produce a good wicket as much as they can for white-ball cricket. The one thing here in New Zealand you do get is bounce, which you don’t always get in India. So I think that’s one thing that subcontinent teams struggle with when they come to New Zealand. I think they’d leave the bounce and try and keep some pace in the wickets as well,” the former Kiwi captain said.