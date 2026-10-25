Former Indian cricketer says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘panicked’ while batting at 3

Ishan Kishan’s injury meant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted at number three instead of his regular opening spot on Saturday against New Zealand. Though he came in to bat during the powerplay, Sooryavanshi looked quite uncomfortable. He initially gave away a chance against off-spinner Michael Bracewell, which Bevon Jacobs at point misread; however, his innings did not last long as he smashed Nathan Smith’s delivery to cover.

Former Indian cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh said Sooryavanshi would have panicked when told to bat at number three.

“He should have opened. As a youngster, as soon as the management told him that he would bat at No.3, he would have panicked. He played only because Ishan Kishan was injured. Though it wasn’t wrong of the management not to break the opening combination, Suryavanshi doesn’t have the experience at No.3. His strength is batting at 0/0 with the anticipation of whether he’s going to hit a six or four off his first delivery,” Ramesh said on his Instagram channel.