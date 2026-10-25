Former Indian cricketer says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘panicked’ while batting at 3

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Ishan Kishan’s injury meant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted at number three instead of his regular opening spot on Saturday against New Zealand. Though he came in to bat during the powerplay, Sooryavanshi looked quite uncomfortable. He initially gave away a chance against off-spinner Michael Bracewell, which Bevon Jacobs at point misread; however, his innings did not last long as he smashed Nathan Smith’s delivery to cover.
Former Indian cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh said Sooryavanshi would have panicked when told to bat at number three.
“He should have opened. As a youngster, as soon as the management told him that he would bat at No.3, he would have panicked. He played only because Ishan Kishan was injured. Though it wasn’t wrong of the management not to break the opening combination, Suryavanshi doesn’t have the experience at No.3. His strength is batting at 0/0 with the anticipation of whether he’s going to hit a six or four off his first delivery,” Ramesh said on his Instagram channel.
Decoding Sooryavanshi’s batting style: Ramesh said his main strength is coming in to bat at opening when there are only two fielders outside.
“His batting style has been one where he smashes it in the powerplay and then continues with that momentum in the middle overs. When he is already young and is new to the pressure of international cricket, it would have been ideal to play him at a position he’s comfortable at.”
Ramesh would conclude by saying that Souravanshi’s strength is when he bats at the top of the order.
“Batters like him are best when they are asked to create the situation at 0/0. But when he is sent out to bat at No.3, he’s asked to react to a situation. He needn’t have reacted, but unfortunately he reacted to it under pressure, and that’s why he got out. Samson has the experience of batting at No.3 in a one-off match. But once Suryavanshi was tasked with that, it was clear that he came to the crease tense,” said Ramesh