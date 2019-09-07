Former India players single out who they want as No. 4 in ODIs

Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir, former India players, have put their weight behind having Sanju Samson as the No. 4 in the national team in ODIs. Samson made a matchwinning 48-ball 91 against South Africa A on Friday.

Yuvraj Singh also weighed in on the matter, jokingly saying – “Top order is very strong bro they don’t need no 4 batsman.”

Yuvraj was replying to Harbhajan’s tweet. Harbhajan had written after Samson’s knock on Friday – “Why not Sanju Samson at number 4 in ODIs. With good technique and good head on his shoulders. Well played today anyways against SA A.”

Gautam Gambhir, another former India player, picked up on Harbhajan’s tweet. He said – “Yes Harbahajan Singh, on current form and his skills this Southern Star, @IamSanjuSamson can bat even on Moon’s South Pole!!! I wonder if they had space on Vikram to carry this marvel of a batsman. Well done Sanju on scoring 91 off 48 balls against South Africa A side.”

After the match against South Africa A on Friday, Samson donated his entire match fees to the groundsmen, saying later that he did this because they ensured that there was no washouts in the series despite of the prevailing inclement weather.