Former India pacer Pankaj Singh retires from all forms of cricket

Former India pacer and veteran Rajasthan cricketer Pankaj Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday. Pankaj, 36, represented India in two Test matches and one One-Day International.

“It’s not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson’s life where one has to call it a day. With a heavy heart and mixed emotions, I officially announce my retirement from all forms of cricket,” he said in a statement.

The right-arm fast bowler has played 117 first-class games, picking up 472 wickets which included 28 five-wicket hauls. He also has 118 List A wickets under his belt.

“Today is the most difficult day for me but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for RCA, BCCI, IPL, and CAP has been a tremendous honour for me. I have been part of RCA for close to 15 years and reached many milestones and gained incredible experience under the roof RCA. My journey with RCA has always been memorable and will always remain first priority for me,” he said.

The lanky bowler was also a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. In 17 IPL games froms 2008 to 2012, Pankaj picked 11 wickets.