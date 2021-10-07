Former India pacer Abhimanyu Mithun retires

Former India pacer and Karnataka player Abhimanyu Mithun announced his retirement on Thursday

“Cricket is a universal game and I believe in finishing at the highest level. So I had to take this decision and seek better opportunities for myself and my family around the world. I am also clear in my mind that Karnataka has abundant fast bowling talent and they would miss out on opportunities at the right time if I prolong my career,” Mithun stated in a letter.

Mithun also mentioned he has taken this decision to pursue other avenues. “I have represented my country at the highest level and will always be my highest achievement. The joy and the pride from it is something I’ll cherish throughout my career,” he said.

Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun retires from all forms of cricket. pic.twitter.com/suGGaKEZyZ — 𝑻𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓 (@Cric_Tushar) October 7, 2021

“It has been my honor to have played for Karnataka and win so many trophies for my state,” Mithun stated in the letter. He also thanked the IPL teams Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who he played for.

Mithun has represented India in four Tests and five ODIs. He picked up four for 105 in the first innings of his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2010 and he last wore the India cap in an ODI against West Indies at Chennai in 2011.

He took 338 wickets in 103 First Class matches, with 12 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. He also featured in 96 List A matches and 74 T20 games and picked 205 wickets across the two formats.