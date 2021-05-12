scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Former India fast bowler RP Singh loses his father to Covid-19

RP Singh, who played 14 Tests, 58 One-day Internationals and 10 Twenty20 Internationals, was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.

By: Sports Desk |
May 12, 2021 4:03:31 pm
RP Singh played for India between 2005 and 2011. (File Photo/ICC)

Former India fast bowler RP Singh’s father died of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The cricketer shared news of his father’s passing away on Twitter.

“It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa,” RP Singh tweeted.

Some of RP Singh’s international teammates and IPL teammates wrote their condolences on Twitter.

RP Singh, who played 14 Tests, 58 One-day Internationals and 10 Twenty20 Internationals, was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. On Monday, Piyush Chawla, who was also part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad, lost his father to Covid-19.

