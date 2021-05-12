Former India fast bowler RP Singh loses his father to Covid-19

Former India fast bowler RP Singh’s father died of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The cricketer shared news of his father’s passing away on Twitter.

“It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa,” RP Singh tweeted.

It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa. ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏🙏 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 12, 2021

Some of RP Singh’s international teammates and IPL teammates wrote their condolences on Twitter.

Our deepest condolences to you and the family! Stay strong brother. #OmShanti 🙏🏼 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) May 12, 2021

Sorry to hear about your pops rp… stay strong buddy 🙏 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 12, 2021

Saddened by the demise of @rpsingh father. Heartfelt Condolences to you & your family brother. May his soul RIP, Om Shanti🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 12, 2021

RP Singh, who played 14 Tests, 58 One-day Internationals and 10 Twenty20 Internationals, was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. On Monday, Piyush Chawla, who was also part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad, lost his father to Covid-19.