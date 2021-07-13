Former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma dies of heart attack

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma has died of heart attack on Tuesday. Yashpal was one of the heroes in India s World Cup triumph in 1983. He played a pivotal role in the victorious campaign, scoring 240 runs at an average of 34.28 including a match-winning 60 against England in the semi-finals.

The 66-year-old former Punjab cricketer was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman. In 37 Tests he played for India, he scored 1606 runs with two centuries and nine fifties. Yashpal made his debut in 1979 against England.

Yashpal first hogged the limelight when he scored 260 for Punjab schools against Jammu & Kashmir schools in 1972. Within two years, he was in the state team and a member of the North Zone team that won the Vizzy Trophy. His first major innings in first-class cricket was a 173 in the Duleep Trophy for North, against the South Zone which had Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna, and Venkataraghavan.

