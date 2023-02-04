scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni meet each other

The photo posted by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) on its social media handles is captioned, "When the Prince met the Super King! ".

Indian former captains Sourav Ganguly on left and MS Dhoni on right. (Screengrab)
A picture of former Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni meeting each other is going viral on social media. The photo posted by Chennai Super Kings(CSK) on its social media handles is captioned, “When the Prince met the Super King! 🦁”.

Ganguly and Dhoni are two of the most decorated captains in the history of Indian cricket alongside Virat Kohli. Dhoni will lead the CSK franchise for the upcoming Indian Premiere League(IPL) 2023 season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Last season, Ravindra Jadeja was named captain of the side but was removed as skipper in the midseason with Dhoni taking back the reigns.

CSK finished ninth in the 10-team tournament last year after winning the title in 2021. Dhoni speaking in the press conference of the final league game of CSK in 2022 had said,” Next season, it shouldn’t be like they are starting from scratch.”

Chennai fans will be hoping that Dhoni’s captaincy will change their fortunes this season. The franchise will also be bolstered by the addition of England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who was bought by the team for Rs 16.25 crore in the IPL auction at Kochi in December last year.

Ganguly, meanwhile, has reportedly joined the Delhi Capitals franchise as director of cricket.  Ganguly was part of the Delhi franchise as an advisor during the 2019 IPL season and had left the role after being appointed BCCI President later that year. He was succeeded by former India cricketer Roger Binny in October 2022.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 16:26 IST
