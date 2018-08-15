Former India Test captain Ajit Wadekar passes away

Follow Us:
Former India captain Ajit Wadekar, who led India to its first win in England in 1971 passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

Former India Test captain Ajit Wadekar, who led the country to its first win in England in 1971, passed away at 77 on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital. Wadekar made his debut in 1966 against the West Indies and went on to represent India in 37 Tests and two one-day internationals. He was also one of the few cricketers to represent the country as a Test player, captain, coach and also went on to become the chairman of selectors. Wadekar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1972.

As an aggressive left-hand batsman, Wadekar went on to score 2,113 runs at an average of 31.07 in Tests. However, after making his first-class debut in the 1958-59 season (for erstwhile Bombay), he had to wait for almost eight years to receive his first international cap. His only Test century came against New Zealand in Wellington in 1968.

Wadekar’s last Test was against England in 1974. After India suffered a 3-0 loss during the 1974 series, Wadekar stepped down from captaincy and subsequently retired from international cricket. He made his ODI debut later that year but only played a couple of matches. He ended his first-class career with 15,380 runs. He was an equally capable fielder in the slip cordon. Incidentally, Wadekar was also legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar’s first Ranji and Test captain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several former Indian cricketers expressed their condolences on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions-

After retiring from cricket, Wadekar also worked as coach/manager of the Indian cricket team during the 1990s alongside Mohammad Azharuddin. Under his tutelage, India became a force to be reckoned with in home conditions. For his invaluable contribution to Indian cricket, Wadekar was also awarded the CK Nayudu Lifetime achievement.

