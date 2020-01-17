Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni passes away at 86

Bapu Nadkarni went on to feature in 41 Tests. (Source: Twitter/sachin_rt) Bapu Nadkarni went on to feature in 41 Tests. (Source: Twitter/sachin_rt)

Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni passed away on Friday. Nadkarni was aged 86 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Nadkarni’s son-in-law confirmed news agency PTI that the former cricketer passed away due to old-age problems.

After making his international debut in December 1955, Nadkarni went on to feature in 41 Tests, accumulating 1414 runs while batting at an average of 25.70. It was his clinical economy with the ball that earned him several plaudits. In the 41 Tests, the slow-left arm orthodox bowler went on to scalp 88 wickets with 6/43 being his best bowling figures.

India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his condolences on the demise of the former cricketer. Sharing a photo of Nadkarni on Twitter, the batting legend wrote: “Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Rest in Peace Sir??.”

Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones.

Rest in Peace Sir??. pic.twitter.com/iXozzyPMLZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 17, 2020

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to pay respect to the former cricketer. “Pained to know about the demise of Bapu Nadkarni, a great cricketer known for his unerring bowling line and making it nearly impossible for the batsman to score. My heartfelt tributes to one of the finest cricketers ever…” Fadnavis tweeted.

Pained to know about the demise of Bapu Nadkarni, a great cricketer known for his unerring bowling line and making it nearly impossible for the batsman to score.

My heartfelt tributes to one of the finest cricketers ever… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 17, 2020

Nadkarni was a Mumbai and Maharashtra stalwart having played 191 first-class matches and taken 500 wickets and scored 8880 runs.

