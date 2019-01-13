Former Goa Ranji Trophy player Rajesh Ghodge collapses during match, dies

Former Goa Ranji player Rajesh Ghodge (44) died after collapsing during a local-level match in Margao town of the state Sunday afternoon.

Advertising

“He was at the non-striker end when he collapsed. He was immediately shifted to a hospital,” a senior member of the Margao Cricket Club which had organised the tournament told PTI.

The incident took place at the Rajendra Prasad Stadium around 2.30 pm.

The cricketer was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Advertising

Ghodge was part of the Goa Ranji squad in 1999-2000 and was active in local cricket circles.