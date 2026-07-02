Former England cricketers receive death threats for criticising the schedule

Former England cricketer Kate Cross, who called the ICC’s arrangements for scheduling the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup “ridiculous,” said she has received death threats and abuse online.

“We’ve been getting death threats and abuse online,” Alex Hartley said on the latest episode of No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, which she co-hosts with Cross.

“I woke up this morning to post about the ICC scheduling for the semi-finals to 450 comments on that Instagram post. Normally, we will get 30 per post. There’s been a little bit of confusion because what we said doesn’t warrant death threats and abuse,” Cross said.

The semifinals for the World Cup are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday this week. While the top team in Group A would face the second team in Group B in Thursday’s knockout clash, it was the other way around. However, the rule also stated that if India qualified for the semifinal, they would play that semifinal on Tuesday against the top team in Group A—a stipulation the podcast duo criticised.