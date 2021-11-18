scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Former England batter Rainford-Brent target of racist hate letter

Rainford-Brent, the first Black woman to play for England when she made her debut in 2001 aged 17, shared an image of the handwritten letter on social media -- two days after Azeem Rafiq gave damning testimony that catalogued racism in the sport.

By: Reuters |
Updated: November 18, 2021 8:49:52 am
Ebony Rainford-BrentEbony Rainford-Brent shared an image of the handwritten letter on social media on Wednesday. (Twitter/ejrainfordbrent)

Former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent revealed on Wednesday she had received hate mail with racist abuse where the sender had asked her to “leave our country”.

Rainford-Brent, the first Black woman to play for England when she made her debut in 2001 aged 17, shared an image of the handwritten letter on social media — two days after Azeem Rafiq gave damning testimony that catalogued racism in the sport.

The letter contained a number of expletives and asked the 37-year-old, ‘Who invited you to my country?’ and described her as “illiterate, primitive” and being found “naked in Africa”.”Interesting… Born in South London but apparently I was found naked in Africa as a primitive. Had some letters in my time but this one (is) up there,” Rainford-Brent wrote on Twitter played for England for nine years and was awarded the MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list earlier this year for her services to the sport and charity.

Now a commentator, she teamed up with former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding last year to discuss racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

