Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan announces retirement

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 36.

Bresnan played 23 Tests and was an Ashes series-winner in 2010-11 and 2013 and also a T20 World Cup-winner in 2010. The all-rounder also played 85 One-Day Internationals and 34 T20 internationals for his country.

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 | 𝗧𝗶𝗺 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗻𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 💬 “I will always look back at my career with immense pride and it’s been an absolute honour to represent Warwickshire, my home county and country.” 📝 https://t.co/SaeoZd8Wsy 🐻#YouBears pic.twitter.com/z1Nu4ijT1F — Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) January 31, 2022

Bresnan represented Yorkshire from 2001 to 2019. He left Yorkshire in June 2020 and joined Warwickshire later that month on a two-year contract. Bresnan scored 7,138 first-class runs, including seven centuries, and took 575 wickets at an average of 30.99.

“This has been an incredibly tough decision, but after returning to winter training I feel that this is the right time,” Bresnan was quoted as saying in Warwickshire’s press release.

🚨 BRESNAN RETIRES FROM CRICKET 🚨 The Warwickshire and England player has retired from cricket after 20 years. He represented England 142 times which included 23 Test matches. He won the T20 World Cup & was part of the Ashes series win Down Under in 2010/11. Thanks Bres! pic.twitter.com/urNrh3gzeV — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 31, 2022

“I have continued to work hard throughout the off-season to prepare for my 21st professional year, but deep down I feel I can’t reach the high standards that I set myself and my teammates.

“The hunger and enthusiasm that I have for the game I love will never leave me, but whilst my head is willing to tackle the 2022 season, my body is not.

“I will always look back at my career with immense pride and it’s been an absolute honour to represent Warwickshire, my home county and country. Growing up I never would have believed how lucky I was to play with and against some of the finest cricketers to grace the game.”

Bresnan was accused of bullying by his former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq. He later aologised for it.

“For any part I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq’s experience of feeling bullied at Yorkshire, I apologise unreservedly,” Bresnan had then said in a statement.

“I must though categorically deny his accusation that I ‘frequently made racist comments’. This is absolutely not true.”